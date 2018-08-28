Proud rock ‘n’ roll family man from Isleham dies at the age of 82

A “proud and devoted” family man from Isleham who was well-known for his involvement with Isleham Football Club has died at the age of 82.

Sidney “Sid” Cox, of West Street, died in Orchard House, Sawston, on November 13. His funeral was held at St Andrews Church in Isleham on November 30.

Sid grew up in Soham, and attended Soham Grammar School. In his early years, he was a “teddy boy”, and this began his lifetime love of rock ‘n’ roll music.

He married Ann in 1962 and moved to Isleham, where they subsequently raised their son and daughter.

After various jobs, he worked for Eastern Counties Lubricants, Soham.

Sid worked for many years at C.I. Caravans, Newmarket, as a driver, and was involved with Isleham Football Club where he went on to instigate Isleham Youth Club.

In 1982, he set up his own light haulage business, which he successfully ran until ill health forced him to take life easier in 2001.

However, not one for giving in, Sid became part-time cemetery keeper in Isleham, alongside helping friends and family as a handyman, or providing lifts.

He enjoyed holidaying in his caravan, and pottering at home in his infamous workshop.

“Above all, he was a proud and devoted family man, who loved to provide for and spend time with his three grandchildren.”

