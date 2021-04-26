Published: 2:51 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 3:03 PM April 26, 2021

Chris King was unable to attend his grandson's title decider for Ely City Crusaders Under 12 White (pictured) due to Covid-19 regulations, so he ensured he would watch the match from afar. - Credit: Ely City FC

He promised his grandson that he would not miss his potentially title-winning match, even if he could not watch from the sidelines.

But, for Chris King, whose grandson Morgan plays for Ely City Crusaders Under 12 White in the Cambridge & District Colts League, he was determined not to miss the big day.

“It was a very crucial match as if we won that and Isleham lost, we would finish top of the league. There was no way I would miss it,” he said.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, Chris was unable to attend alongside Morgan’s father at his game on April 24 at Ely City FC as the match took place on private land.

So, Chris decided to drive into the car park of The Hive Leisure Centre in his van, grab his deckchair and, with his binoculars, watch the game from the top of his vehicle.

“I parked as close as I could at The Hive and got on top of my van. It was a cracking match to be honest,” he said.

“It wasn’t bad as they played on the middle pitch, so I could pick up who was playing and I picked up my binoculars every now and again.

“The more height I had, the less that was in my way so I could get a clear view.”

Chris was informed with match updates by his daughter “every five minutes” as he was able to watch Morgan deliver a man-of-the-match performance.

Before Saturday’s game, Chris said he had never watched a game from the top of his van before and had only missed one match involving Morgan.

Chris, a roofer by trade, also attracted high praise on social media thanks to his creative way of thinking.

“He is a very committed grandad; I didn’t know he did this until after I saw on social media!” Jon Cutter, coach of Ely City Crusaders U12 White, said.

“I think it’s genius. A lot of people have shared it on social media and I think it’s a really dedicated thing to do.”

The team are now preparing for a run in the league’s knockout cup, and if that means Chris will have to watch from afar, so be it.

“For a start, my daughter said you’re not going to do it as you’ll be embarrassing, but I said I won’t miss the game,” he said.

“We’ve got a cup run coming up, so if we still can’t watch from the sidelines, I will do it again. I cannot see any other way.”