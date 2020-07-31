CCTV appeal launched after man spotted ‘filming up skirts of women and children’

Police investigating an incident of 'upskirting', which happened at the Grand Arcade shopping centre at around 3.30pm on Wednesday (July 29), have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

A CCTV appeal has been launched to try and identify a man who was caught allegedly filming up the skirts of women and children using a camera that was hidden in a backpack.

Officers investigating the incident of ‘upskirting’, which happened at the Grand Arcade shopping centre at around 3.30pm on Wednesday (July 29), have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

When the incident was reported a witness said they had seen the man holding a black backpack low to the floor in a suspicious manner.

Police say that a member of the public intervened, as it appeared the man was filming up the skirts of women and children, using a camera that was hidden in the bag.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who witnessed the incident take place, should contact police via their webchat or by calling 101 quoting ref: 35/50539/20.