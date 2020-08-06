Advanced search

Grain Culture owner says bake shop is ‘busier than ever’

PUBLISHED: 16:07 06 August 2020

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown.

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: CLARE HIND & GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is “busier than ever” having “just ploughed through” while the country went into lockdown.

During lockdown they teamed up with Click It Local to open a home delivery service for everyone. Their web shop also stayed open to allow for pre orders or collections from the bake shop.

After launching in November 2018 in, according to their website, “Luca’s garage with one small 25ml mixer, one bench and a couple of small ovens to supply the fortnightly farmer’s market”, Grain Culture grew quickly and began making wholesale deliveries just months later in January 2019.

“Since them, quite a lot has changed,” say the owners. “We moved into a large commercial unit just outside of the city and found a permanent home on St Mary’s Street.

With demand growing rapidly, the team officially opened their own ‘bake shop’ at 30 St Mary’s Street in June that year.

“Our ethos hasn’t changed though,” they confirm. “We’re still committed to being and producing the best.”

The bakery’s opening times are 8.30am to 2pm Tuesday to Saturday. It is, however, closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information visit their website or email hello@grainculture.co.uk

