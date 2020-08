Grain Culture owner says bake shop is ‘busier than ever’

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: CLARE HIND & GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE Archant

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is “busier than ever” having “just ploughed through” while the country went into lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: CLARE HIND Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: CLARE HIND

During lockdown they teamed up with Click It Local to open a home delivery service for everyone. Their web shop also stayed open to allow for pre orders or collections from the bake shop.

After launching in November 2018 in, according to their website, “Luca’s garage with one small 25ml mixer, one bench and a couple of small ovens to supply the fortnightly farmer’s market”, Grain Culture grew quickly and began making wholesale deliveries just months later in January 2019.

MORE: High street delivery service extended in bid to save local businesses

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE

“Since them, quite a lot has changed,” say the owners. “We moved into a large commercial unit just outside of the city and found a permanent home on St Mary’s Street.

With demand growing rapidly, the team officially opened their own ‘bake shop’ at 30 St Mary’s Street in June that year.

MORE: Tom’s Cakes will open in Ely later this year

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE

“Our ethos hasn’t changed though,” they confirm. “We’re still committed to being and producing the best.”

The bakery’s opening times are 8.30am to 2pm Tuesday to Saturday. It is, however, closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information visit their website or email hello@grainculture.co.uk

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE

Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE Ely bakery Grain Culture - which sells loafs, pastries, focaccias, croissants, kanebullar, eggs, butter and jam - is busier than ever having just ploughed through while the country went into lockdown. Picture: GRAIN CULTURE WEBSITE