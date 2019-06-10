Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden at Ely Cathedral

A stunning evening of celebration in Ely Cathedral marked the graduation for a popular member of Viva Soham.

Dresden Goodwin graduated from Lakenheath High School as an Honor Graduate.

Not only that but she gave a stunning solo performance of Schubert's Ave Maria.

Dresden has been a shining star at Viva in recent year, winning the Stephen Kenna Triple Threat Award last year and Members Member Award in 2017.

Mayor Mike Rouse attended the ceremony at Ely Cathedral on June 7.

He said: "I was privileged and delighted to be there for her special evening.

"No one who has seen her wonderful performances for Viva will be surprised to know that she absolutely shone tonight, just exuding charm and talent."

Every year Viva holds an event to commend some of their best talent over the past year.

They have awards across the board that include the youth theatre and theatre company members and volunteers.

