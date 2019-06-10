Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden at Ely Cathedral

10 June, 2019 - 13:02
Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

A stunning evening of celebration in Ely Cathedral marked the graduation for a popular member of Viva Soham.

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSEShow-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dresden Goodwin graduated from Lakenheath High School as an Honor Graduate.

Not only that but she gave a stunning solo performance of Schubert's Ave Maria.

Dresden has been a shining star at Viva in recent year, winning the Stephen Kenna Triple Threat Award last year and Members Member Award in 2017.

Mayor Mike Rouse attended the ceremony at Ely Cathedral on June 7.

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSEShow-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

He said: "I was privileged and delighted to be there for her special evening.

"No one who has seen her wonderful performances for Viva will be surprised to know that she absolutely shone tonight, just exuding charm and talent."

Every year Viva holds an event to commend some of their best talent over the past year.

They have awards across the board that include the youth theatre and theatre company members and volunteers.

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE.Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: LAUREN ROUSE.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden at Ely Cathedral

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Soham Town Council chair Charles Warner opens town’s ‘Man Shed’ which is set to provide ‘a go to place for men’

The ‘Man Shed’ in Soham is now officially opened. The ‘go to place for men’ was opened by Soham Town Council chair Charles Waner. Picture: FACEBOOK / SOHAM MAN SHED

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists