More than £10,000 worth of tractor GPS systems stolen from east Cambs farm

PUBLISHED: 17:21 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 14 July 2020

More than £10,000 worth of tractor GPS systems were stolen from a farm on Barway Road near Ely and Soham between July 11 and 12. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

More than £10,000 worth of GPS trackers have been stolen from 11 tractors on an east Cambs farm over the weekend, police have revealed.

Officers received reports of thieves targeting GPS screens near Ely and Soham and between 3pm on July 11 and 7am on July 12 a farm in Barway Road was targeted.

Police say the navigation systems were stripped from 11 state-of-the-art tractors on the Cambridgeshire farm and are urging owners to keep vigilant.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’ve received reports of thieves targeting GPS screens from tractors in Soham.

“Between 3pm on Saturday and 7.20am on Sunday, thieves stole more than £10,000 worth of trackers from eleven tractors at a farm in Barway Road.

“We’re encouraging farmers to remove the screens and other valuables when leaving their vehicles and, where possible, parking them in secure, alarmed buildings.

“If that isn’t possible park them in well-lit areas covered by CCTV.

“Be on the lookout and report suspicious behaviour to us via 101 and always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”

