Here's why Govia Thameslink Railway is shelling out £80,000 for Littleport, Ely and Cambridge stations

PUBLISHED: 11:40 05 June 2019

Govia Thameslink has produced several ideas - with costings - of how money allocated through their compensation scheme could be spent at rail stations. Littleport, Ely and Cambridge are among those stations getting cash. Picture; GOVIA

Govia Thameslink has produced several ideas - with costings - of how money allocated through their compensation scheme could be spent at rail stations. Littleport, Ely and Cambridge are among those stations getting cash. Picture; GOVIA

Rail passengers in Cambridgeshire hit by the chaos created by timetable changes a year ago are to be asked how to spend a compensation package designed to improve local stations.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is asking passengers and stakeholders to suggest how a £15 million pot of money should be invested at nearly 300 stations on its network.

The improvement fund has been set up to help compensate people at those stations worst-affected by last May's timetable change.

Cambridge, Cambridge North, Ely and Littleport are all in line for compensation under the proposals announced by GTR.

GTR is asking passengers to visit www.passengerbenefitfund.co.uk to find out more.

Locally it means Littleport rail station will have £80,000 spent on it - and GTR will listen to what users feel they would like there.

For stations managed by other operators such as Ely and Cambridge GTR will spend £80,000 per station on "wider passenger benefits".

Alex Foulds, deputy chief operating officer at GTR, said: "We have established a £15m Passenger Benefit Fund to deliver improvements at nearly 300 stations, in recognition of the difficulties people experienced following last year's May timetable change.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work closely with our customers and make meaningful improvements that will benefit passengers across our network.

"Over three months [until the end of July] we are asking passenger groups to tell us the improvements they think we should make through a new website and survey.

"We are also asking passengers to join our passenger panel to tell us how we can invest the money."

GTR says it has worked with Department for Transport and MPs including South Cambridgeshire's Heidi Allen "to develop the fund and the stakeholder engagement programme".

The introduction of the new Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) timetable last May created chaos for commuters who battled with daily cancellations, delays and overcrowding.

https://www.passengerbenefitfund.co.uk/the-fund/



