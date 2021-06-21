£2m in government funding secured to explore A10 improvements

Published: 7:44 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 9:17 PM June 21, 2021

The government is to provide £2m in development funding to put together the business case for improvements to the A10, it has been revealed.

Cambridgeshire MPs Lucy Frazer and Anthony Browne have both welcomed the investment, which is a step towards possibly easing congestion along the busy road.

Ms Frazer, the MP for south east Cambridgeshire, said: “Our region is one of the fastest growing parts of the UK.

“Much of the new development is to be welcomed, such as the rebuilding of Addenbrooke’s hospital and the re-opening of Soham station.

“With further development at Waterbeach, we need to ensure that the A10 is upgraded as a matter of priority.

“More than 18,000 vehicles already use the road [between Cambridge and Ely] every day, and congestion is a recurring problem, so we need to start planning for the future now.”

Dualling alongside junction improvements as well as more targeted junction improvements will be considered.

Ms Frazer was campaigning for upgrades to the A10 before she became an MP in 2015.

She launched a petition for the improvements when she first stood in parliament and has been pressing the chancellor Rishi Sunak and his predecessors for funding.

Mr Browne, MP for south Cambridgeshire commented his constituency "has the fastest growing population in the country, but the transport system hasn't kept pace".

He added: “The A10 is a lifeline for some and a vital resource for others, shipping goods and serving commuters from all corners of South Cambridgeshire.

“Upgrading the A10 north of Cambridge will relieve congestion in neighbouring villages, including in my constituency...

“... as our communities continue to grow, they need the advantages that an upgraded route will provide.”

The funding, from the Department of Transport, was awarded following a bid submitted to the government by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority when James Palmer was mayor.

At the time, the A10 corridor between and Ely and Cambridge was among the Combined Authority’s priority schemes and seen as being crucial in connecting the economies of Fenland and Cambridge.

Early estimates for the cost of fully dualling the road range from £235-£500m.

Ms Frazer added: “Having raised this issue regularly with Ministers and pressed for funding, I’m delighted with [the] news which is a significant step forward for the development of the scheme.”