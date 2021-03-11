Breaking

Published: 1:00 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 1:50 PM March 11, 2021

Luke Hall - the local government minister who has written to Mayor James Palmer with some grim news - Credit: Chris McAndrew / UK Parliament (

The Government has pulled millions of pounds that the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) was expecting to provide affordable housing.

Luke Hall, appointed last September as Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government, has today written to Mayor James Palmer to tell him of the decision.

I understand the letter confirms the Government view that the money allocated to date has not been spent properly.

Last year the Combined Authority said the government has withheld £15 million expected in the 2019/20 financial year for the affordable housing programme, and that a further £30 million for the current financial year, 2020/21, is yet to be received.

Earlier this year commitments made to provide over £10 million to help deliver 249 new affordable homes were suspended by CAPCA because the government was withholding funds.

You may also want to watch:

CAPCA stressed at the time that it still expected the projects to go ahead on their original timetables and without delays.

It promised further government funding was expected “imminently” and that the suspension is only a “backup”.

The government committed £100 million to CAPCA to help deliver 2,000 new affordable homes over five years, as part of the 2017 devolution deal.

But payments are received subject to regular reviews by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

And today’s letter from Mr Hall is not what Mayor Palmer was expecting.

We have approached CAPCA for comment.