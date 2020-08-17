Advanced search

Joe Hemsley-Rudd completes charity cycle from Ely to Great Ormond Street in London

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 17 August 2020

Joe Hemsley-Rudd completed a charity cycle ride from Ely to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. Picture: Andrew Sharpe/Joe300.co.uk

Joe Hemsley-Rudd completed a charity cycle ride from Ely to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. Picture: Andrew Sharpe/Joe300.co.uk

Andrew Sharpe/Joe300.co.uk

Ely Cathedral’s Octagon Tower was lit up purple after Joe Hemsley-Rudd cycled from the city all the way to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Joe Hemsley-Rudd and his son Louis. Picture: Facebook/@Joe300.co.ukJoe Hemsley-Rudd and his son Louis. Picture: Facebook/@Joe300.co.uk

It took Joe around five hours to ride 72 miles into the capital to raise money for the hospital’s charity and awareness for Craniosynostosis.

This was one several large challenges Joe has planned after his two-year-old son Louis underwent a 360 skull reconstruction last year.

The operation - led by the craniofacial team at the London hospital - was a success but Louis is still closely monitored by doctors.

Joe said: “I enjoyed every minute of it and we raised some amazing funds for the hospital but also lots of toys for the children.

“It was a very special moment pulling up to the entrance with a number of the supporters, GOSH staff and Dr Alessandro Borghi welcoming me.

“I truly believe we have put Craniosynostosis into the public domain and raised awareness.”

Quick break heading into London. Picture: Facebook/@Joe300.co.ukQuick break heading into London. Picture: Facebook/@Joe300.co.uk

Joe’s efforts have so far raised more than £15,100 for the hospital and was handed the GOSH Hero of 2020 Award at the end of his gruelling cycle.

One in 2,000 babies are affected by Craniosynostosis and it sees a change in a child’s skull growth pattern, with sutures fusing into bone.

Changing weather conditions but still powering on! Picture: Facebook/@Joe300.co.ukChanging weather conditions but still powering on! Picture: Facebook/@Joe300.co.uk

Joe said: “We we’re fortunate that Louis did not suffer from raised pressure.

“However, in children that do suffer with that, it can cause issues with speech and language and development delays.

“So, in May 2019, the craniofacial team led by Mr Jeelani and Professor Dunnaway performed a full 360 reconstruction of Louis skull.

Another stop off on the way. Picture: Facebook/@Joe300.co.ukAnother stop off on the way. Picture: Facebook/@Joe300.co.uk

“The operation went well and Louis will continue to be monitored for raised pressure throughout his childhood years.”

Joe is also preparing for 300-mile cycle ride from London to Paris in September, also in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The trip will start in London with a 75-mile cycle via the Surrey downs arriving in Southampton for the overnight ferry to Caen.

Look, a London bus! Picture: Facebook/@Joe300.co.ukLook, a London bus! Picture: Facebook/@Joe300.co.uk

The next few days will cycle through historic French countryside amassing over 165 miles, then on the final day he will cycle east, crossing the River Eure and through the valley of the Seine then on to Paris.

The final leg will see Joe pass the Arc de Triomphe and down the famed Champs-Elysees to complete the gruelling challenge and the final 60 miles beneath the lofty arches of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joe-hemsley-rudd

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

