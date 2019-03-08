Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices Archant

Anglian Water Services Ltd trading as Anglian Water Services Ltd of Lancaster House, Lancaster Way, Ermine Business Park, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 6XU is applying to change an existing licence as follows.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To keep an extra 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at the operating centre at Iselham WTW, Fordham Road, Iselham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 5QX. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.