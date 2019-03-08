Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 March 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Anglian Water Services Ltd trading as Anglian Water Services Ltd of Lancaster House, Lancaster Way, Ermine Business Park, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 6XU is applying to change an existing licence as follows.

To keep an extra 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at the operating centre at Iselham WTW, Fordham Road, Iselham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 5QX. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Seven city homes get the green light despite lone protest by Ely councillor making his first objection to a planning application

The site off Lisle Lane, Ely, where seven homes can now be built after getting the green light from East Cambs planners. One councillor objected. Picture; EAST CAMBS

The action group telling East Cambs Council you’re wrong, wrong, wrong to say we want 500 homes. We don’t and we can prove it

An artist's impression of what Kennett could look like as a garden village. Picture: ARCHITECT.

One punch killer jailed for manslaughter after night of cider drinking led to disagreement and one of the men dead

An evening of driinking between Dennis Hurworth, 31 (right) and Christopher Frost, 31, ended with a single blow to the head by Hunworth that killed his companion. Hunworth has now been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Incredible moment as East Cambridgeshire pupil recites Pi to 1,110 decimal places during school’s annual maths department competition

Witchford Village College pupil George Henderson (pictured) managed to recite Pi to an incredible 1,110 decimal places during the school’s annual competition. Picture: WVC

Ladies Day at Ely rugby club proves a stunning success with a sumptuous afternoon tea - and of course some excellent rugby - on the menu

Ladies Day at Ely Tigers included a sumptuous afternoon tea and a VIP area in which to watch both home teams in action. Picture: ELY TIGERS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seven city homes get the green light despite lone protest by Ely councillor making his first objection to a planning application

The site off Lisle Lane, Ely, where seven homes can now be built after getting the green light from East Cambs planners. One councillor objected. Picture; EAST CAMBS

The action group telling East Cambs Council you’re wrong, wrong, wrong to say we want 500 homes. We don’t and we can prove it

An artist's impression of what Kennett could look like as a garden village. Picture: ARCHITECT.

One punch killer jailed for manslaughter after night of cider drinking led to disagreement and one of the men dead

An evening of driinking between Dennis Hurworth, 31 (right) and Christopher Frost, 31, ended with a single blow to the head by Hunworth that killed his companion. Hunworth has now been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Incredible moment as East Cambridgeshire pupil recites Pi to 1,110 decimal places during school’s annual maths department competition

Witchford Village College pupil George Henderson (pictured) managed to recite Pi to an incredible 1,110 decimal places during the school’s annual competition. Picture: WVC

Ladies Day at Ely rugby club proves a stunning success with a sumptuous afternoon tea - and of course some excellent rugby - on the menu

Ladies Day at Ely Tigers included a sumptuous afternoon tea and a VIP area in which to watch both home teams in action. Picture: ELY TIGERS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Notorious Stuntney Bridge in Cambridgeshire gets bashed AGAIN by ‘replacement van driver’ during his ‘first time in Ely’

The second time Stuntney Bridge has been hit since improvements – this was allegedly the driver’s first time in Ely. Picture: SUBMITTED

Teenager Julio commended for saving his mum’s life by stamping on attacker’s head

Julio O’Malley was commended for saving his mum's life after he heard a commotion, went to investigate and saw a man attacking his mother, who was covered in blood and begging for her life. Juliowas awarded by Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Nick Dean at his Commendations and Long Service Awards on Thursday March 14. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Strong Soham Mums naked calendar raises £26,000 for two charities

The Strong Soham Mums, who have all suffered the loss of a child, have raised £26,410 by posing nude for a charity calendar. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Mayor Palmer backs PTSD999 over summer ball, claims publicity ‘affected negatively’ those running it and says criticism was ‘in bad taste’

Mayor James Palmer (left) meets presenter Chris Mann ahead of their discussion on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire today.Mayor Palmer criticised media coverage of his summer fund raising ball. Picture; BBC RADIO CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Tory council candidates unlikely to be asked about Brexit says MP Lucy Frazer as they have ‘very limited input’ into the debate

MP Lucy Frazer (front row, right) out and about with Conservative election candidates ahead of the 2019 local elections. Picture; SECCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists