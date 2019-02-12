Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 February 2019

Richard Taylor trading as Taylor Potatoes Ltd of 17 Oak Lane, Littleport, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB6 1RS is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at 17 Oak Lane, Littleport, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB6 1RS

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

