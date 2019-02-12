Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:58 14 February 2019

Public Notices

Deanta UK Ltd of Unit 400, Wellington Road, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambs CB6 3NW is applying for a licence to use Unit 400, Wellington Road, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambs CB6 3NW as an operating centre for 12 goods vehicles and 5 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

