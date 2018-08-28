Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 10:12 28 January 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Richard Neill Ltd trading as Manit Contractors Ltd of Unit 5, 141 Wisbech Road, Littleport CB6 1JJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 5, 141 Wisbech Road, Littleport CB6 1JJ Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

