Advanced search

Olympic bronze medallist Goldie Sayers throws her first ever javelin for charity fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 April 2020

Olympic bronze medallist Golie Sayers will be throwing her javelin again to take part in the 2.6 Challenge. She is raising funds for The Ron Pickering Memorial Fund,

Olympic bronze medallist Golie Sayers will be throwing her javelin again to take part in the 2.6 Challenge. She is raising funds for The Ron Pickering Memorial Fund,

Archant

Olympic bronze medallist Goldie Sayers has been throwing her first ever javelin again - the same one she would’ve used as a pupil at King’s School Ely - for a charity that supported her early athletics career.

The Ron Pickering Foundation awards over £40,000 in grants every year to Britain’s most talented athletes and this financial support helps them through their training.

It relies heavily on the London Marathon - which was due to take place yesterday (April 26) - for fundraising but the 2020 event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And like so many other charities, it is now trying to plug the gap to continue its work, so Goldie worked in partnership with the 2.6 Challenge to run 2.6 miles whilst throwing her javelin.

Goldie, who is also a trustee of The Ron Pickering Foundation, said: “We award over £40,000 in grants every year to around 200 young athletes to help them fulfil their potential in athletics. The grant might help them buy training equipment, help with coaching costs or travel to training...

“...Due to the postponement of the 2020 [London Marathon] event, we are desperate to plug the 40k gap in funds. It will of course be the Olympics year next year which makes this year’s grants even more important.”

She completed the challenge in open space close to her North London home and has so far raised over £1,500 through her Virgin Money Giving page.

Those who donated had their names put into a prize draw to win an Olympic t-shirt. Anyone who correctly guessed the number of throws it took for Goldie to run 2.6 miles could also win an Olympic jumper.

The athlete says she hadn’t thrown a javelin since retiring in 2016 and used her first ever javelin for the challenge. Now over 25 years old, she described the bent javelin as “banana shaped”.

Goldie was awarded the Olympic bronze medal in 2019 - 11 years after the Beijing Olympics - as the Russian Mariya Abakumova was stripped of the medal after it was discovered she had been taking steroids.

The Ron Pickering Foundation was formed in 1991 following the death of the respected BBC sports commentator and athletics coach.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Six adults and seven children from four separate households dispersed from birthday party during coronavirus lockdown

Six adults and seven children from four separate households were dispersed from a birthday party at a house in Railway Close, Burwell, after police arrived and found them breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Six adults and seven children from four separate households dispersed from birthday party during coronavirus lockdown

Six adults and seven children from four separate households were dispersed from a birthday party at a house in Railway Close, Burwell, after police arrived and found them breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Ely Standard

Olympic bronze medallist Goldie Sayers throws her first ever javelin for charity fundraiser

Olympic bronze medallist Golie Sayers will be throwing her javelin again to take part in the 2.6 Challenge. She is raising funds for The Ron Pickering Memorial Fund,

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

South Angle Farm Park needs just £400 to reach £5,000 fundraising target

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has almost reached the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL
Drive 24