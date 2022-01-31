Members of Gog Magog golf club raised £34,180 for EACH throughout 2021. Pictured is EACH community fundraising manager Tina Burdett (centre) with club captains Sharon Turvill (L) and Gareth Jones (R). - Credit: EACH

‘Kind-hearted’ golfers clubbed together throughout 2021 to raise a ‘staggering’ £34,180 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Members of the Gog Magog club in Shelford Bottom, just south of Cambridge, got in the swing of things and raised the money during a series of fundraising events.

One of the events was a captains’ charity day held in July by captains Gareth Jones and Sharon Turvill.

Nearly 200 members took part and played on a rolling basis throughout the day. A popular auction also raised extra funds.

Manager, Brad McLean said: “The generosity of our members never ceases to amaze me.

“Every year they dig deep and really support our captains’ chosen charities.

“Often the men’s and ladies’ captains support different causes but this time they were united in raising as much as possible for EACH.”

Brad has a personal connection with EACH as he and his wife, Debbie, received bereavement counselling after their son, Stanley, died when he was just 18 months old in 2012.

He is currently one of EACH’s trustees.

“There were lots of highlights throughout the year but the main one was our captains’ charity day,” said Brad.

“It was a very fun and memorable day and, in addition to members, I’d also like to thank local businesses because lots got involved and sponsored us.”

Other events the club ran throughout 2021 were quirky things such as a raffle to win a dedicated parking space in the club’s car park.

There were a number of competitions, challenge matches and social get togethers while the club’s ladies’ section also enjoyed a ‘successful’ coffee morning.

In addition, members’ golfing goods and merchandise were either donated to EACH or sold via a dedicated Ebay account.

Tina Burdett, EACH’s community fundraising manager, visited Gog Magog golf club to receive a cheque from Gareth and Sharon.

“What an incredible amount of money,” she said.

“Our thanks and best wishes go to everyone at Gog Magog, especially captains Gareth and Sharon.

“They and the club’s members did an amazing job raising so much and it will help us continue providing care and support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire and East Anglia.”