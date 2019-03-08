Friends launch fund to help pay for the funeral of teenager John 'Dave' King who died after falling from moving Hyundai at Ely

Friends posted a photo of John 'Dave' King to a gofundme page to help pay for his funeral after the teenager died following an incident at Ely earlier in the week. Picture: gofundme Archant

Friends are rallying to support the family of the teenage victim of a fatal incident near Ely and have already raised over £700 to help pay for his funeral.

John 'Dave' King died in hospital two days after falling from the back of a moving car on the A10.

John, of Upton Place, Littleport, had been on a life support machine at Addenbrooke's Hospital following the incident but died last night (Thur).

His friend Conor Stanford has started the gofundme page with the aim of raising £2,500 to cover funeral expenses.

In his rallying cry for support on the gofundme website, Conor says: "Can everyone take a minute to read this/

"John was a gold hearted person who would have had the brightest future ahead of him.

"Unfortunately an incident happened which left him on life support. Now he is no longer with us.

"If you know John aka 'Dave' then you'll know he's always got a smile or something funny to say, Dave just bought joy into the room when everyone's down. We love and will miss you."

Conor added: "If anyone would like to donate then please feel free everything helps. Just brings John a better goodbye."

Many warm tributes have been offered in support of the appeal, together with donations from those that knew John.

Kirsty wrote: "John was a full of life soul. No matter how unhappy you felt he had a way of making you smile; you will be sadly missed fella RIP."

Richard Rudrich posted: "An amazing person, you were taken way to early big man RIP my friend."

Atanya Chapman said: "A beautiful soul needs a beautiful good bye."

Sydney Owen: Such a lovely guy, so sad to see you gone John. Hope this can help with a good send off."

Tom Wicker: "had a heart of gold and would put himself out there for anyone, always helped me in my times of need, there was not a bad bone in his body and he deserves a proper send off."

Harry Kent:" I'll miss you man, thanks for everything you did for me. Much love."

Olivia Acred: "Dave put a smile on everyone's face and he had the purest heart. He'll be missed by everyone who knew him."

Robby Spangler: "Was a good mate and was a laugh to be around; just so sudden and

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 9.40am on Tuesday (30 July) after reports the young man had fallen from a black Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 133 of 30 July.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/John-dave-kings-funeral?fbclid=IwAR0w3dV1orM-vbIusY-KioHulFh5RPBlPL8W9ch6yWtJGsMih4Q_nk_ks3k