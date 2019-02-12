New cafe in Soham has gluten free, vegan and dairy free options

A gluten free coffee shop has opened in Soham with options for vegans and dairy free customers too.

Recently opened in Churchgate Street, Gloof is attracting visitors for coffee, homemade cake, breakfast and lunch.

Cake loving owner Emma Jennings has been gluten free for nine years and makes everything in her gluten free kitchen in Soham.

She said: “I am always disappointed when going to coffee shops to see lots of delicious food that I cannot eat.

“I have created the place I’d like to visit.

“Everyone knows someone who is gluten free, but we welcome everyone – gluten free or not – to try our cakes and savoury options.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the local support for a new meeting place.”

She said Soham’s favourites are carrot, lemon drizzle and coffee cake, with scones proving popular for afternoon tea and sausage rolls and paninis for lunch. As well as being a perfect choice for coeliacs, independent coffee shop.

The interior is decorated with upcycled furniture and is welcoming and comfortable for all the family, she said.

• Gloof is open daily from 8am to 5pm or 9am to 4pm at weekends.