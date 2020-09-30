Advanced search

Sale of care home means nursing care is now on offer

PUBLISHED: 10:34 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 30 September 2020

The 42 single en-suite units that make up Vera James House in Chapel Street have been sold to Glenholme Healthcare. The front of the building is pictured.

Cambridge Housing Association (CHS) has sold a 42-bed residential care home in Ely - a year after announcing it was carrying out a “strategic review” of its involvement in this sector of the market.

Forty-two single en-suite units that make up Vera James House in Chapel Street have been sold to Glenholme Healthcare.

CHS operations director Stephen Hills said that Vera James House will still be run as a care home but able to provide nursing care too.

CHS Group will retain ownership of John Beckett Court and Bedford House on the same site as Vera James House and will continue to operate the Ely Young People’s Project.

Kent Phippen, managing director of the Glenholme Healthcare Group, said: “We are looking forward to supporting Andrew and his team.”

Glenholme is a social care group operating older people’s services and services for those with learning disabilities and mental health problems.

