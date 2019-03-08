Advanced search

Ely 'engineering superstar' is crowned Young Design Engineer of the Year at national competition

PUBLISHED: 15:34 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 16 October 2019

Professor Lucy Rogers who hosted the awards event and is a science author, inventor and judge from the BBC 2 show Robot Wars with James Veale from GiroNEX and Pete Malpas, regional managing director for Northern Europe at RS Components, who sponsored the Young Design Engineer of the Year category at the British Engineering Excellence Awards.

Professor Lucy Rogers who hosted the awards event and is a science author, inventor and judge from the BBC 2 show Robot Wars with James Veale from GiroNEX and Pete Malpas, regional managing director for Northern Europe at RS Components, who sponsored the Young Design Engineer of the Year category at the British Engineering Excellence Awards.

Archant

An Ely "engineering superstar" took home the top award at a national competition.

James Veale, who is product manager at technology company GiroNEX, was crowned Young Design Engineer of the Year at the 10th annual British Engineering

Excellence Awards ceremony, which was held in London on October 11.

You may also want to watch:

James joined GiroNEX as a graduate engineer in 2017 and went on to help the company launch its Cube system for automated precision powder dispensing earlier this year.

He was chosen as the overall winner within his category in recognition of his technical contribution in helping GiroNEX to develop and launch its first product series at an early point in his own career.

He was also commended for his personal qualities as an ambassador for the engineering profession.

The judges were also impressed by his involvement in helping local secondary schools to run competitive robotics events and getting their students excited about engineering design and programming.

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Online gig to be streamed in memory of former Witchford teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in crash earlier this year

A Facebook Live gig will be steamed in memory of a former Witchford Village College teacher who was killed in a crash earlier this year. Picture: Supplied/Michaela Fedeczko

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Online gig to be streamed in memory of former Witchford teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in crash earlier this year

A Facebook Live gig will be steamed in memory of a former Witchford Village College teacher who was killed in a crash earlier this year. Picture: Supplied/Michaela Fedeczko

Latest from the Ely Standard

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

Ely law firm offering one day free legal advice on resolving disputes or family matters - be sure though to book an appointment first

Ward Gethin Archer’s Ely office is holding the free legal advice day on October 30 with solicitors Joanna Duncan and Joseph Henry. Picture; WARD GETHIN

Ely ‘engineering superstar’ is crowned Young Design Engineer of the Year at national competition

Professor Lucy Rogers who hosted the awards event and is a science author, inventor and judge from the BBC 2 show Robot Wars with James Veale from GiroNEX and Pete Malpas, regional managing director for Northern Europe at RS Components, who sponsored the Young Design Engineer of the Year category at the British Engineering Excellence Awards.

Police response to suspected hare courser in Cambridgeshire gets more than 100 ‘likes’ on Twitter

Police tweeted these photos of a car they seized at Waterbeach belonging to suspected hare coursers. Picture; POLICE

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers savour terrific FA Trophy triumph

Soham Town Rangers celebrate a goal against Bury Town (pic Paul Voller)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists