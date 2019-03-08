Ely 'engineering superstar' is crowned Young Design Engineer of the Year at national competition
PUBLISHED: 15:34 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 16 October 2019
An Ely "engineering superstar" took home the top award at a national competition.
James Veale, who is product manager at technology company GiroNEX, was crowned Young Design Engineer of the Year at the 10th annual British Engineering
Excellence Awards ceremony, which was held in London on October 11.
James joined GiroNEX as a graduate engineer in 2017 and went on to help the company launch its Cube system for automated precision powder dispensing earlier this year.
He was chosen as the overall winner within his category in recognition of his technical contribution in helping GiroNEX to develop and launch its first product series at an early point in his own career.
He was also commended for his personal qualities as an ambassador for the engineering profession.
The judges were also impressed by his involvement in helping local secondary schools to run competitive robotics events and getting their students excited about engineering design and programming.