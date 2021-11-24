News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Girls’ skateboarding group raises £500 at fundraising event

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:53 AM November 24, 2021
Updated: 10:54 AM November 24, 2021
A skateboarding group for girls has raised £500 at a fundraising event for a skatepark in Cambridge. 

GirlSkate Cambridge, that builds skateparks and supports girls in and around Cambridgeshire, held the fundraiser at Burwell skatepark on November 6. 

The event included a big raffle and children dressed up to complete tricks on their skateboards for treats. 

Taya, who runs GirlSkate Cambridge, said: “We had an amazing fundraising event. 

“All the money raised is for the Donkey Common skatepark outside Parkside pool in Cambridge. 

"We want to replace the outdated ramps, so need everyone to get involved."

The group hosts a variety events over the course of the year - some recent ones included a Halloween skate jam fundraiser at Burwell skatepark and a meet and greet at Jesus Green skatepark in Cambridge.

“We’re working really hard to create a positive outlook on skateboarding," said Taya.

