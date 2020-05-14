Advanced search

Young footballers smash their target to conquer Wembley lockdown feat

PUBLISHED: 12:38 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 14 May 2020

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

A youth football team has surpassed expectations to cover over 200 miles while raising money for hospital staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls were meant to be watching the Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium this month, which was postponed due to the lockdown.

So instead, they decided to virtually run, walk and cycle 202.8 miles having smashed their initial target of 73.8 miles between Haddenham and the home of English football in four days.

The team, which was formed in September 2017 and now attracts players from the likes of Ely, Witchford and Wilburton, also raised £300 for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

Sarah Roper, manager of Haddenham Rovers U12 Girls, said: “I had a few players who were struggling with the situation, so it was good to bring motivation and get them to work together again.

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

“This challenge wasn’t about football. It was about bringing the players back together to work as a team, to encourage and help motivate individuals to keep active whilst keeping safe and help their wellbeing during these difficult times while raising money for our fantastic NHS.

“It has all been about the social side and we have such a good team support and I wanted to keep that during these hard times.”

Sarah passed her FA Level 1 course and runs the team alongside four other parents, which was formed after her daughter spoke to friends at school as she looked for a new sport to try.

Sarah’s husband, who manages the club’s under 10 girls team, have also taken on the same lockdown challenge and have so far raised over £200.

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

The team finished third in their second full season in the Under 12 Blue division of the Cambridgeshire Womens and Girls League before the COVID-19 outbreak, and with progress on the pitch, Sarah hopes to build off it too.

“Our main objectives have always been for the girls to enjoy their football, develop as an individual and team players and for the team to have a strong team spirit,” she said.

“Since lockdown, we have kept in touch with our players and parents and set fun challenges including a keepie-uppie competition and create or learn a new skill.

“Having players from different villages is really important, and to have that social time off the pitch, so that is why we do so many activities outside of football.

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

“One of our players said he will run 5km every day and has raised £150 himself, which is great to hear. It has been great to get feedback from parents that they have got them motivated to do exercise.”

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“High quality” food, leisure and retail destination near Ely gets the go-ahead

An artists impression of the proposed

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Most Read

“High quality” food, leisure and retail destination near Ely gets the go-ahead

An artists impression of the proposed

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Latest from the Ely Standard

Young footballers smash their target to conquer Wembley lockdown feat

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

Social enterprise needs £20,000 to survive the coronavirus

Social enterprise Prospects Trust delivered a 'hamper of happiness' to key workers at Highfield Academy Ely. Picture: MAZ BAKER

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

England Golf chief praises clubs and courses as players flock back to the fairways after coronavirus lockdown

Golfers at Llanymynech Golf Club, Oswestry, where the course crosses the border of England and Wales. The course faces uncertainty as lockdown restrictions on golf are lifted in England from today, but remain in force in Wales. Picture: JACOB KING/PA

Schools raise £4,000 for NHS by completing 5k challenges

Schools across East Cambridgeshire have raised more than £4,000 for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust by walking, running and cycling 5k in aid of the NHS. Picture: JOANNA GORDON.
Drive 24