Amelia, 7, plays vital role to help Ukraine crisis

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:43 PM March 18, 2022
Amelia Horner at Ukraine Lifeline site in Pymoor

Seven-year-old Amelia took a tour at the headquarters of 'Ukraine Lifeline' in Pymoor where she donated different items. - Credit: Aubrey and Sarah Horner

A seven-year-old girl has been playing her part in a bid to support those involved in the Ukraine crisis. 

Aubrey and Sarah Horner’s daughter Amelia, of Little Downham, has picked up and dropped off different items, from toiletries to tinned food, for the ‘Ukraine Lifeline’ group

“We went along with middle child James a couple of weekends ago,” said Aubrey.  

“We took donations like tinned food, toiletries and spoke to one of the Taylor family behind the group.” 

Amelia, who has donated items alongside older brother James, is working towards her ‘charities’ badge with the 1st Little Downham Brownies group. 

Amelia Horner supporting Ukraine Lifeline

Amelia with some of the items she donated to the 'Ukraine Lifeline' group. - Credit: Aubrey and Sarah Horner

She also had a tour of the Corkers site in Pymoor, where ‘Ukraine Lifeline’ are distributing their items. 

Sarah said: “Both children are very keen to help and give what they can. 

"We try to say ‘can you imagine what it would be like to leave our home and what would we leave behind?’ 

Postbox yarnbombed in Ely Market Place for Ukraine

A postbox in Ely Market Place has been yarn-bombed in support of Ukraine. - Credit: Family

A postbox on Ely Market Place has been draped in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and floral tributes have also been laid. 

Support Ukraine
Ely News

