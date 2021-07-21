Eight-year-old to feature on cover of Guinness World Records 2022
- Credit: Saida Alsad
An eight-year-old from Cambridgeshire has won herself a spot on the cover of an iconic book.
Rahma Alsad, from Streatham, entered the Guinness World Records 2022 competition after seeing that participants had the chance to be drawn into next year’s cover.
An award-winning artist will draw a picture of Rahma climbing the world’s largest sandcastle, which will be featured as part of the front cover.
Rahma is one of only three winners chosen from around the world.
She said: “I found out I was a winner in May (2021) when my mum shared the news with me.”
You may also want to watch:
“I am proud and delighted to win and had so much fun participating.
“I’m happy knowing I will be on my favourite book cover throughout the UK.”
Most Read
- 1 Third bid to bring 1,000 jobs and new retail park to city
- 2 ‘Pingdemic’ forces barbershop to close
- 3 Tories throw ‘toys from the pram’ and storm out following lost vote
- 4 Council considers 'range of options' to lessen HGVs impact
- 5 16-year-old among three arrests as birthday party gets out of control
- 6 'It could happen to anyone' - girlfriend of drowning victim speaks out
- 7 Book tickets for open-air ABBA tribute concert
- 8 College staff team up to launch first audiobook
- 9 Cambridgeshire health chief to retire after 38 years with the NHS
- 10 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
Rahma loves drawing and has lots of creativity.
Saida Alsad, Rahma’s mother, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to know my daughter has been selected.
“She’s an excellent drawer full of creativity and imagination.
“We are super proud of her.”