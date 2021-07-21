News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Eight-year-old to feature on cover of Guinness World Records 2022

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:20 AM July 21, 2021    Updated: 11:35 AM July 21, 2021
Rahma (pictured) will be drawn onto the front of the Guinness World Records 2022 book cover

Rahma (pictured) will be drawn onto the front of the Guinness World Records 2022 book cover, climbing the world's largest sandcastle. - Credit: Saida Alsad

An eight-year-old from Cambridgeshire has won herself a spot on the cover of an iconic book. 

Rahma Alsad, from Streatham, entered the Guinness World Records 2022 competition after seeing that participants had the chance to be drawn into next year’s cover. 

An award-winning artist will draw a picture of Rahma climbing the world’s largest sandcastle, which will be featured as part of the front cover.

Rahma is one of only three winners chosen from around the world. 

Rahma, is happy knowing she will be on her favourite book cover throughout the UK

(L) Rahma, is happy knowing she will be on her favourite book cover throughout the UK. (R) Rahma's Mum, Saida - Credit: Saida Alsad

She said: “I found out I was a winner in May (2021) when my mum shared the news with me.” 

“I am proud and delighted to win and had so much fun participating. 

“I’m happy knowing I will be on my favourite book cover throughout the UK.” 

Rahma loves drawing and has lots of creativity. 

Rahma has produced drawings of NHS Hospitals, showing her creativity and imagination.

Rahma has produced drawings of NHS Hospitals, showing her creativity and imagination. - Credit: Saida Alsad

Rahma loves drawing and has lots of creativity for an eight-year-old.

Rahma loves drawing and has lots of creativity for an eight-year-old. - Credit: Saida Alsad

Saida Alsad, Rahma’s mother, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to know my daughter has been selected. 

“She’s an excellent drawer full of creativity and imagination. 

“We are super proud of her.” 

