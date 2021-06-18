Published: 12:45 PM June 18, 2021

Scarlett Oldham raised over £500 after cycling 100 miles for the charity that helped her brother with anxiety concerns. - Credit: Vicky Houghton-Pope

A girl who cycled 100 miles in a month for a charity that helped her brother deal with anxiety concerns has helped raise over £500.

Scarlett Oldham took to her bike after approaching the leaders at 1st Little Downham Brownies to ask if she could do a ‘charity’ interest badge.

As well as this, the seven-year-old decided to cover a gruelling 100 miles to raise money for CHUMS, which helped her brother with counselling for his anxiety.

Vicky Houghton-Pope, Scarlett’s mother, said: “Scarlett challenged herself to ride 100 miles on her bike throughout the month of May and raise £320, the amount it would cost to fund a Music Therapy programme that her brother attended.

“William suffered from anxiety and was supported by CHUMS Encore Music programme.

“From this programme, William applied to Blue Peter and was sent a music badge because music while Mr Hall helped him escape and relax.”

From starting with just over a mile to completing nine-mile bike rides to Ely and surrounding villages, Scarlett achieved her goal in the space of 15 days.

Vicky said William has since struggled during the lockdowns until December, but finished one-to-one sessions with a clinician at CHUMS a few months ago.

For Scarlett, she is on her way to raising over double her initial target.

Sue Clarke, of CHUMS, said: “We are thrilled to hear how beneficial our support has been via the group music programme and the one-to-one work.

“It is a wonderful story with Scarlett driving this fundraising forward at such a young age, and pushing herself to complete the 100-mile target and raise over £500.”

CHUMS is a mental health and emotional wellbeing service that provides therapeutic support for children and young people.

Its service, including in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, offers support with mild or moderate mental health difficulties, as well as emotional wellbeing challenges from life events like bereavement.

In Cambridgeshire, children and young people up to 25-years-old can be referred to CHUMS while it is up to 18-years-old in Peterborough.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vicky-houghton-pope or for more information on CHUMS, go to: http://chums.uk.com/.