Rosa, 10, outside her home near the river in Ely making and selling bracelets to support Ukraine. - Credit: Family

A 10-year-old girl was so upset by the Ukraine war she felt that even at her age she could do something to help.

Rosa Hague told her dad Dave she thought the war “unfair” and then came up with a fund-raising plan to support those desperate for help.

Outside the family home at the bottom of Forehill and on the walk through to the river, Rosa has put her plan into action.

Behind the scenes she is busy making bracelets and each is available for £1 from her stall.

“Rosa decided to sell bracelets outside our house in Ely to help raise money for people affected by the war in the Ukraine,” says her dad.

“This has been entirely of her own initiative and my company will double whatever she is able to raise.

“I was so impressed by her sense of social consciousness as well as the gumption to do something positive to help those in need I wanted to share the story.”

Rosa began in earnest on Thursday “and the reaction so far has been overwhelmingly positive with nods of encouragement, plenty of smiles and a few pound coins too”.

Rosa, a student at St Mary’s, Cambridge, was up at 6.30am on Good Friday and her stall set up by 7am.

“I got some embroidery threads from grandma and went from there,” she said.

“I’m now making as many bracelets as possible.”

She has an ‘honesty jar’ on the stall for people to drop in a £1 coin to buy a bracelet if she isn’t there.

Rosa added: “I’m off to see grandma later so may not be there all the time – but mum and dad are helping out.”

She says she plans to keep the stall outside “until quite late, maybe to 8 o’clock. All you have to do is pop a coin into the jar if you want to buy one”.

Her dad added: “This has completely been all Rosa’s idea. “When the war started and she became aware, she said to me her initial reaction was ‘that’s not fair.

“She has always liked crafts and decided to make these bracelets and sell them. Whatever she makes my company will match.

“The way she is going, she could make enough money to help.”