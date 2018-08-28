Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cambridge geneticist Giles Yeo to talk about his new book at St Peter’s Church in Ely

PUBLISHED: 11:02 03 January 2019

Cambridge geneticist Giles Yeo is coming to Ely

Cambridge geneticist Giles Yeo is coming to Ely

Archant

Cambridge geneticist Giles Yeo is coming to St Peter’s Church in Ely to talk about his new book on Tuesday January 22.

Gene Eating tackles the question of why some people eat more than others - instead of looking at how we have become obese.

Giles is a much-loved TV personality and expert who has appeared on BBC prime time’s Horizon, Trust me, I’m a Doctor and Britain’s Fat Fight.

Topping Booksellers, who are organising the event and selling tickets, said: “This will be a fascinating, thought-provoking evening with a world-renowned expert on genetics.”

Places cost £14.99 including a book voucher and admission or £7 for admission-only.

Doors open at 7.10pm and the talk starts at 7.30pm.

Visit www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/giles-yeo/ to book.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

Slimming World Consultant Sharon Heaps meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal

Cyclist in critical condition after New Year’s Eve crash in South Cambridgeshire

A cyclist has been fighting for his life following a crash in South Cambridgeshire on New Years Eve. Picture: Archant

Youth football coach to face trial on paedophile charges related to football in Cambridgeshire

Police pass file on former Cambridge United and Peterborough United youth coach Michael Kit Carson to Crown Prosecution Service in football sexual abuse inquiry. The photo was taken on a coaching trip to Australia last year. (PHOTO:The Chronicle, part ofToowoomba Newspapers Pty Ltd 2017)

Protestors will be at Ely station to campaign against train ticket price rise

Ely rail fare protest 2019 by members of the Labour Party.

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

#includeImage($article, 225)

Queen’s Hospital delivers a staggering 25 babies on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Man who told young girls they would be “stars of the future” before sexually assaulting them, is jailed

Adrian Shepherd was jailed for one year after he sexually assualted young girls

Football: Ely City look to start 2019 well

Ely City boss Brady Stone

Police appeal after man with a knife reported in Huntingdon

Police at the scene in Huntingdon High Street

Cambridge geneticist Giles Yeo to talk about his new book at St Peter’s Church in Ely

Cambridge geneticist Giles Yeo is coming to Ely

Investigation launched after cash machine ‘explosion’

An investigation is going after the cash machine robbery in Huntingdon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists