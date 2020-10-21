Advanced search

Video

Shop Local: Independent shoe shop sold stock on eBay while doors were closed during Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:17 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 21 October 2020

For independent shoe shop Gibbs of Ely, the last few months have been a time of adapting to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

For independent shoe shop Gibbs of Ely, the last few months have been a time of adapting to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Archant

For independent shoe shop Gibbs of Ely, the last few months have been a time of adapting to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The family-run company, who accessed government support “to keep everyone in their jobs”, decided to sell stock on eBay to make room for that was coming in for the autumn and winter while

Louise Smith, manageress, said: “It was challenging but we were fortunate to still have the back to school trade which has kept us going and will see us through the winter”.

She added that trade is “slowly picking up now that everyone can shop again” and that, “slowly but surely, I think now everyone has got used to how to shop lately people’s confidence is building”.

“It’s looking good,” she said, adding that “people’s attitudes have definitely changed.

For independent shoe shop Gibbs of Ely, the last few months have been a time of adapting to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEYFor independent shoe shop Gibbs of Ely, the last few months have been a time of adapting to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

“People are starting to realise that, if you don’t use your independents, you will lose them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

From US TV stars to former Blazin’ Squad members – celebrities help Cambs council campaign

Celebrities Marcel Somerville, Crystal Methyd and James Cosmo are helping Cambridgeshire and Peterborough councils with their coronavirus campaign. Picture: PA/PA Archive/Instagram

Theatre group on the hunt for aspiring actors and musicians to join cast of bittersweet wartime musical

Wilburton Theatre Group is searching for aspiring actors and musicians to join the cast of its production of the bittersweet wartime musical ‘Dogfight’. The group are pictured on stage during one of their previous performances. Picture: WILBURTON THEATRE GROUP

Shop Local: Independent shoe shop sold stock on eBay while doors were closed during Covid-19 pandemic

For independent shoe shop Gibbs of Ely, the last few months have been a time of adapting to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Community Land Trust developers say county council demand for £1.6m to help local schools should be torn up

Plans for the CLT development at Wilburton unveiled at public meetings and among those to speak was Charles Roberts, chair of the land trust and now housing adviser to mayor James Palmer

Two £10,000 Covid-19 fines issued after Cambridgeshire house gatherings

Stock image of police specials.