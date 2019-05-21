Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday

21 May, 2019 - 11:57
Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Ruby Corbett, Theodore Simmcock Simms, Freya Hewlett. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Ruby Corbett, Theodore Simmcock Simms, Freya Hewlett. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.

Archant

An action-packed day of food, live music, floats and celebrating the best of Soham will take place at the annual carnival on Bank Holiday Monday.

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Lucy Alda is pictured. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Lucy Alda is pictured. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.

The popular event will take place at the Recreation Ground, in Fountain Lane, from 9am to 5.30pm.

The carnival commences with the traditional heavy horse show in the main arena from 9am to 1pm.

It will be followed by the judging of floats and a procession at 1pm from Holmes Lane through Soham to the Recreation Ground.

Carnival prince, Theodore Simmcock Simms and Carnival Princess, Ruby Corbett will be in the parade along with the princess attendants, Freya Hewlett and Joules Patten.

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL. Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.

There will also be a remembrance event for the 75th anniversary of the Soham Train Disaster on the main arena and the scout hut.

Lucy Alda is the winner of the Townsperson award for 2019 after she has been quietly developing litter picking and dog walking groups, through her 'Love Where You Live' community group.

You may also want to watch:

Lucy can be spotted on carnival day, on the Little Wombatz float and later in the main arena, accepting her prize and drawing the winning raffle ticket.

She said: "I am amazed and lost for words - thank you so much, people of Soham for nominating me, I am truly stunned."

Other attractions include a fun dog show from 10.30am- 1pm with TV celebrity Sian Ryan - dog trainer and behaviourist from the BBC2 Show- 'Me and my Dog' as a judge.

From 11am to 4pm on the skate park they will be the BMX and scooter competitions with Mike Mullen.

The live music stage starts at 12pm with headlining artists Time Machine and Michael Anthony, Viva, KD Theatre and Seb Howe.

Other attractions will include a free climbing wall, beer tent, martial arts and a chance to meet veterans on the RBL stand to hear stories from D-Day.

Admission is £3.50 for adults £3.50, concessions £2.50 and children (under 16) 50p.

For more information visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/sohamcarnival

Most Read

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Teenager raped woman on a footpath in broad daylight and a week later sexually assaulted a woman at the same spot, court told

A teenager has been sentenced for raping a woman and then a week later sexually assaulting another woman in the same spot. Both offences were carried out in broad daylight. Picture; ARCHIVE

Most Read

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Teenager raped woman on a footpath in broad daylight and a week later sexually assaulted a woman at the same spot, court told

A teenager has been sentenced for raping a woman and then a week later sexually assaulting another woman in the same spot. Both offences were carried out in broad daylight. Picture; ARCHIVE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Reach for the stars at luxurious dining experience London in the Sky

Breathtaking views and sparkling cocktails at London in the Sky. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Science festival at Ely Cathedral - a ‘seamless mix of reverence and awe’ celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing

Ely Cathedral science festival. Choral Evensong began the proceedings at Ely Cathedral to celebrate the official launch of this year's science festival. Many of the exhibits allow and indeed interaction with visitors. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Ruby Corbett, Theodore Simmcock Simms, Freya Hewlett. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: PEXELS/PEXELS.COM.

East Cambs students, college staff and police officers raise £1,445 for charity by cycling 4,405 kilometres in 24 hours

East Cambridgeshire students, staff and police officers raised £1,445 for the charity Care of Police Survivors (COPS) by cycling 4, 405 kilometres for 24 hours. Picture: KATH SANSOM.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists