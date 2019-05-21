Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Ruby Corbett, Theodore Simmcock Simms, Freya Hewlett. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.

An action-packed day of food, live music, floats and celebrating the best of Soham will take place at the annual carnival on Bank Holiday Monday.

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Lucy Alda is pictured. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.

The popular event will take place at the Recreation Ground, in Fountain Lane, from 9am to 5.30pm.

The carnival commences with the traditional heavy horse show in the main arena from 9am to 1pm.

It will be followed by the judging of floats and a procession at 1pm from Holmes Lane through Soham to the Recreation Ground.

Carnival prince, Theodore Simmcock Simms and Carnival Princess, Ruby Corbett will be in the parade along with the princess attendants, Freya Hewlett and Joules Patten.

Get set for family fun at 66th annual Soham Carnival this Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SOHAM CARNIVAL.

There will also be a remembrance event for the 75th anniversary of the Soham Train Disaster on the main arena and the scout hut.

Lucy Alda is the winner of the Townsperson award for 2019 after she has been quietly developing litter picking and dog walking groups, through her 'Love Where You Live' community group.

Lucy can be spotted on carnival day, on the Little Wombatz float and later in the main arena, accepting her prize and drawing the winning raffle ticket.

She said: "I am amazed and lost for words - thank you so much, people of Soham for nominating me, I am truly stunned."

Other attractions include a fun dog show from 10.30am- 1pm with TV celebrity Sian Ryan - dog trainer and behaviourist from the BBC2 Show- 'Me and my Dog' as a judge.

From 11am to 4pm on the skate park they will be the BMX and scooter competitions with Mike Mullen.

The live music stage starts at 12pm with headlining artists Time Machine and Michael Anthony, Viva, KD Theatre and Seb Howe.

Other attractions will include a free climbing wall, beer tent, martial arts and a chance to meet veterans on the RBL stand to hear stories from D-Day.

Admission is £3.50 for adults £3.50, concessions £2.50 and children (under 16) 50p.

For more information visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/sohamcarnival