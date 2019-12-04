General election 2019: Your chance to quiz candidates for SE Cambs at hustings in Waterbeach and Ely

Candidates for the 2019 general election for SE Cambs. Left to right: Lucy Frazer (Con), Edmund Fordham (Ind), James Bull (Lab) and Pippa Heylings (Lib Dem). The election takes place on December 12. Picture: Archant Archant

Voters get two chances to quiz candidates for the SE Cambs Parliamentary seat - at Waterbeach tomnorrow (Thursday) and in Ely on Saturday.

Hustings have been organised by two separate groups, with the first event being staged tomorrow (Thursday) in the Baptist church in Chapel Street, Waterbeach, from 7.30pm to 9.,30pm.

Attention will then turn to Ely on Saturday when the four candidates will be on hand to debate and answer questions at the Beet Club, Lynn Road, from 4pm to 6pm.

Both hustings will ensure as many topics as possible are covered although Brexit will, of course, be a major contender.

But questions on education, health, rural transport, housing and crime can also be expected to form part of the Big Debate.

Jules Hillier who has co-ordinated the Ely event said: "We're aiming to fit in as many questions as possible."

Both hustings will be chaired/moderated by Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy.

The candidates are Lucy Frazer (Con), James Bull (Labour) Pippa Heylings (Lib Dem) and Edmund Fordham (Independent).