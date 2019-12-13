Advanced search

General Election 2019: Tactical voting and the People's Vote largely ignored in SE Cambs - the only words that mattered in the end were 'get Brexit Done'

PUBLISHED: 14:58 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 13 December 2019

Pippa Heylings was criticised for the number of leaflets she sent out. She tweeted this photo of last day campaigning in SE Cambs for the Lib Dems.

Pippa Heylings was criticised for the number of leaflets she sent out. She tweeted this photo of last day campaigning in SE Cambs for the Lib Dems.

Archant

Candidate use of social media was strong in East Cambs, none more so than by the Lib Dems.

Pippa Heylings, criticised at two hustings for an extensive range of local and national policy leaflets (one audience member claimed to have received up to 25 separate leaflets) , exuded optimism throughout.

On Twitter she 'liked' the supporter who suggested that if she won "you'll hear my cheers from five constituencies" and with the promise of carrying her to Parliament "on my shoulders".

You may also want to watch:

She was also 'speechless' when early results predicted a large Conservative majority but drew comfort from the possibility of their vote share rising by a mere 0.2 per cent. The prediction turned out to be well short of the mark.

Pippa's enthusiasm was captivating, tweeting with a blush on polling day that her campaign team were "even getting people crossing the street to shake hands and wish us well".

But like politicians and pundits across the country she misread the signals, particularly on perceived support for a People's Vote.

And, is it turned out, her tweet 'thank you for tactical voting' will be submerged beneath the rest of a campaign where only three words triumphed: "Get Brexit Done."

Most Read

Mystery surrounds sudden closure of mini-supermarket in Ely - owners say they won’t be back

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Britain’s most bashed bridge claims another victim as van causes traffic chaos in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has claimed another victim as a van causes major traffic delays. Picture: Twitter/@Cambs_Traffic

Former employee of closed supermarket says ‘it saddens me that I had no chance to say goodbye to the customers or my colleagues’

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Mystery surrounds sudden closure of mini-supermarket in Ely - owners say they won’t be back

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Britain’s most bashed bridge claims another victim as van causes traffic chaos in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has claimed another victim as a van causes major traffic delays. Picture: Twitter/@Cambs_Traffic

Former employee of closed supermarket says ‘it saddens me that I had no chance to say goodbye to the customers or my colleagues’

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

General Election 2019 LIVE: News, photos, tweets and reports from across the Fens and Cambridgeshire

LIVE: Election results from around Cambridgeshire. This is a rolling article � refresh for the latest updates. Picture: Archant/FILE

General Election 2019: Lucy Frazer holds Conservative seat for South East Cambridgeshire

It was a landslide victory for the Conservatives in South East Cambridgeshire – with Lucy Frazer promising a brighter future. Picture: DAN MASON

General Election 2019: Tactical voting and the People’s Vote largely ignored in SE Cambs - the only words that mattered in the end were ‘get Brexit Done’

Pippa Heylings was criticised for the number of leaflets she sent out. She tweeted this photo of last day campaigning in SE Cambs for the Lib Dems.

REVIEW: Wind in the Willows at Cambridge Junction - it’s slightly rude and the children loved it

Wind in the Willows

General Election 2019: Barclay demolishes all before him with a stonking 29,993 majority in NE Cambs

General Election 2019: Steve Barclay at the count
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists