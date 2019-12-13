General Election 2019: Tactical voting and the People's Vote largely ignored in SE Cambs - the only words that mattered in the end were 'get Brexit Done'

Pippa Heylings was criticised for the number of leaflets she sent out. She tweeted this photo of last day campaigning in SE Cambs for the Lib Dems. Archant

Candidate use of social media was strong in East Cambs, none more so than by the Lib Dems.

Pippa Heylings, criticised at two hustings for an extensive range of local and national policy leaflets (one audience member claimed to have received up to 25 separate leaflets) , exuded optimism throughout.

On Twitter she 'liked' the supporter who suggested that if she won "you'll hear my cheers from five constituencies" and with the promise of carrying her to Parliament "on my shoulders".

She was also 'speechless' when early results predicted a large Conservative majority but drew comfort from the possibility of their vote share rising by a mere 0.2 per cent. The prediction turned out to be well short of the mark.

Pippa's enthusiasm was captivating, tweeting with a blush on polling day that her campaign team were "even getting people crossing the street to shake hands and wish us well".

But like politicians and pundits across the country she misread the signals, particularly on perceived support for a People's Vote.

And, is it turned out, her tweet 'thank you for tactical voting' will be submerged beneath the rest of a campaign where only three words triumphed: "Get Brexit Done."