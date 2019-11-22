Advanced search

General Election 2019: YOUR chance to quiz all four candidates hopeful of becoming next MP for SE Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 19:14 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:14 22 November 2019

Candidates for the 2019 general election for SE Cambs. Left to right: Lucy Frazer (Con), Edmund Fordham (Ind), James Bull (Lab) and Pippa Heylings (Lib Dem). The election takes place on December 12. Picture: Archant

Candidates for the 2019 general election for SE Cambs. Left to right: Lucy Frazer (Con), Edmund Fordham (Ind), James Bull (Lab) and Pippa Heylings (Lib Dem). The election takes place on December 12. Picture: Archant

All four candidates fighting to become MP for SE Cambs have agreed to take part in a hustings in Ely five days ahead of the general election.

Co-ordinator Jules Hillier says a small group of Ely residents "with mixed political views" had come together to stage the event.

She said: "We are all committed to giving local people an opportunity to meet and question all the candidates.

"I'm a local resident and have been a school governor and a charity trustee locally and I'm really keen to ensure an open and engaging debate for people without a particular political viewpoint."

The public hustings will be at the Beet Club on Lynn Road on Saturday December 7 from 4pm to 6pm.

And questions from the audience will be an important and essential part of the hustings, she says.

Each candidate will be invited to give a short opening statement followed by what Ms Hillier calls three "big hitter" questions to get the ball rolling, each with the candidate being given a chance to respond. Possible topics will be the NHS, the environment and Brexit.

"We have thought long and hard about how to make sure the Brexit discussion isn't the only topic of debate and we think that if we ask an explicit Brexit question at the start, it will be easier to encourage wider discussion the rest of the time," she said. .

A special Facebook page has been set up to publicise the event.

In recent days as the campaign has taken shape as candidates have been out and about in east Cambridgeshire canvassing for support.

Ms Frazer, who won the seat for the Tories in 2015, has, like other candidates, used social message to get her message across.

Locally, she says, the campaign to upgrade the A10 has been an issue, and people have quizzed and debated with her on health, housing, education, and policing.

Ms Frazer says in part of the constituency the focus has been on improved public transport, particularly rail travel.

Lib Dem Pippa Heylings says she is stepping into national politics for the first time "because there is everything to lose".

She says she is proud to stand on the Lib Dem Stop Brexit manifesto pledge "so we can get back to sorting what really matters to us all"

More teachers, reversing school cuts, better classrooms and more support for special education needs and disability students are needed, she says.

Labour's James Bull has used police and crime to spotlight a different approach on law and order, pointing out the county has lost 51 police officers and 26 PSCOs.

In his home village of Waterbeach and quite recently "there was a violent hammer attack on a man outside one of our local takeaways. Then, on Sunday night there was a hit and run in the High Street".

Police resources were stretched "too thin" he says.

Independent Edmund Fordham has until recently been the Brexit Party candidate for Bury St Edmunds. He said: "Whilst out chopping firewood, a lady delivered by hand an envelope in which there was a letter thanking me for standing," he said.

"'If you had not stood, my only action would have been … to spoil my ballot paper.'" She wrote. "In view of which, I believe I have made the correct decision."

