General Election 2019: Hustings to quiz candidates at Waterbeach (on December 5) and in Ely (on December 7)

PUBLISHED: 13:11 26 November 2019

Candidates for the 2019 general election for SE Cambs. Left to right: Lucy Frazer (Con), Edmund Fordham (Ind), James Bull (Lab) and Pippa Heylings (Lib Dem). The election takes place on December 12. Picture: Archant

Archant

Candidates fighting to become MP for SE Cambs will take part in hustings at Waterbeach on December 5 and in Ely on December 7.

The hustings have been organised by residents in both communities: Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy has agreed to moderate/chair both events.

To submit a question for the candidates for Waterbeach please email waterbeachhustings19@gmail.com

"Please note we expect attendees to be respectful to all the candidates so please no aggressive heckling," say the organisers.

The venue for Waterbeach is the Baptist church in Chapel Street from 7.30pm to 9pm.

In Ely Jules Hillier says a group of residents "with mixed political views" had come together to stage the event.

She said: "We are all committed to giving local people an opportunity to meet and question all the candidates."

The hustings are at the Beet Club on Lynn Road on Saturday December 7 from 4pm to 6pm. Questions from the floor will be a vital part of the event.

Ms Frazer, who won the seat for the Tories in 2015, has, like other candidates, used social message to get her message across.

Locally, she says, the campaign to upgrade the A10 has been an issue, and people have quizzed and debated with her on health, housing, education, and policing. Public transport has also been a vital issue.

Lib Dem Pippa Heylings says she is proud to stand on the Lib Dem Stop Brexit manifesto pledge "so we can get back to sorting what really matters to us all"

More teachers, reversing school cuts, better classrooms and more support for special education needs and disability students are essential, she says.

Labour's James Bull is campaigning on police and crime, pointing out the county has lost 51 police officers and 26 PSCOs.

In his home village of Waterbeach "there was a violent hammer attack on a man and then a hit and run in the High Street".

Independent Edmund Fordham was formerly Brexit Party candidate for Bury St Edmunds.

"Whilst out chopping firewood, a lady delivered by hand in which she wrote 'if you had not stood, my only action would have been … to spoil my ballot paper.'"

It helped persuade him to stand.

