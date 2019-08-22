Advanced search

GCSE results 2019: Witchford Village College principal Daniel Baxby praises hard-working students on exam results day

22 August, 2019 - 17:33
Witchford Village College principal Daniel Baxby has praised his hard-working students on GCSE results day. Picture: Supplied

Witchford Village College's principal Daniel Baxby has praised his Year 11 students after receiving their GCSE results.

All of the hard work, effort and commitment paid off for the students, as they opened their envelopes containing their results.

Whilst the college celebrated everyone's achievements, a special mention went to Sophie Lewin who achieved nine GCSEs all at grade 9.

Antoine Ray, Mollie Blencowe, Max Blencowe and Josh Needham all achieved outstanding Progress 8 scores, while Victoria Barnard achieved six grade 8s.

Other highlights included Emma Colson's two grade 9s and three grade 8s, Aleck Forrest received two grade 9s and six 8s, William Garner achieved five grade 9s and two grade 8s.

George Hay received three grade 9s and four grade 8s, Sarah Jones two grade 9s and five grade 8s, Tyler Robbins four grade 9s and three grade 8s. Finally, Ronnie Sulman and Che-Yu Wu achieved four grade 9s and two grade 8s.

Daniel Baxby, principal of the college, said: "On behalf of all of the staff at Witchford, I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 students on their results, and wish them well for the next steps they will be taking in their studies or careers.

"As a college, we are celebrating a reversal in the decline in results over the last few years. Overall progress and achievement has improved, and smiles we saw this morning bear that out.

"This is down to all of the hard work of our students and staff and the support from our parents and carers. This is an exciting time for the college, and we look forward to continuing our journey next year."

