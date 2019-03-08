GCSE results 2019: 'Outstanding set of results', says principal as King's Ely students achieve 87 per cent 9-5 grades

Hard-working pupils at King's Ely opened their GCSE results this morning - 87 per cent achieved grades 9-5.

The school is celebrating a stellar set of results, with more than half of all grades achieved being 9-7, the equivalent of A*s and As.

Seventy five per cent achieved grades 9-6 and 56 per cent of which were grades 9-7. An impressive 35 per cent of results were grades 9 to 8, 11 per cent higher than last year.

Sixteen per cent of results were grade 9, which is double last year.

Sue Freestone, principal, said: "I can think of no better send-off than this outstanding set of results.

"Schools are all about the pupils and to see this cohort achieve so very highly, each according to his or her abilities and efforts, is deeply gratifying.

"My congratulations and my thanks to them for all of their hard work, to their exceptional teachers who have guided them across the years, some from the very beginning of their educational journey, and to their parents for entrusting them to King's Ely."

Jonathan Shaw, head of King's Ely senior, said: "We are delighted with the outstanding results that our Year 11 students have achieved.

"These results are testament to the commitment of the pupils, the support of the parents and the professionalism of the teachers here at King's Ely.

"Whilst the high flyers receive the plaudits and the headlines, we are equally as pleased for all those students whose hard work has been rewarded; this is at the heart of a King's Ely education."

In maths, 98 per cent of students achieved at least a grade 4 pass, with 57 per cent of students achieving at least a grade 7.

In the challenging 'Further Maths GCSE paper', 63 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 8 or 9.

In English Language, 93 per cent of students achieved at least a grade 4 pass, with 40 per cent achieving at least a grade 7.

Results in biology, chemistry, physics, history, drama, music, Latin, Greek, Mandarin and Textiles were also strong, with over 70 per cent of students gaining a grade 7 or higher.

Of the small Latin cohort, all students achieved a grade 9.

Fifteen of this year's cohort achieved 10 or more GCSEs at grades 9 to 7. These students are Elizabeth Carberry, Kara Cowell, Isaac Fordham, Emma Garrett, Benedict George, Eliza Iles, Tom Kim, Oscar Hills, Matthew Larmour, Katherine Mann, Ben Marshall, Archie Newman, Audrey Raynes, Miriam Reveley and Eleanor Wallace.

Oscar was the highest achiever with nine grade 9s. Miriam, Eleanor and Ben achieved eight grade 9s and Audrey achieved seven grade 9s.

Ben Marshall, who has been a student at King's Ely since joining King's Ely Junior in Year 5, said: "I'm really pleased with my results. I worked hard and I'm relieved that the wait is over.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck into my A Levels at King's Ely now."

Eleanor Wallace, who started her King's Ely journey in 2005 when she joined King's Ely Acremont, is also among the majority of students to be staying at King's Ely for their Sixth Form studies. Eleanor said: "I hoped I'd do well but I didn't think I'd do as well as I did; I'm so pleased."

John Attwater, the incoming Principal of King's Ely, said: "These are GCSE results to be proud of, and I am delighted for all our students that their efforts have been rewarded.

"We have seen some truly outstanding performances and also some which represent very significant personal achievement for the individuals concerned, and my congratulations go to all.

"They can be assured that their hard work has laid an excellent foundation for A Level study, and I look forward to welcoming our students back into the Sixth Form in September and working with them as they set their sights on exciting futures."

A total of 37 students from 12 different countries also studied the intensive one-year IGCSE programme at King's Ely, which sees them studying in their non-native speaking language.

Ninety per cent of the International cohort achieved grades 9 to 4, of which 87 per cent were grades 9 to 5, 67 per cent were grades 9 to 6 and 42 per cent were grades 9 to 7. 20 per cent of students achieved grades 9 to 8, 6 per cent of which were grades 9.

Of particular note are Kiki (Hiu Ching) Cheng and Nicolas Salomaa, who both achieved grades 9 to 7 in all seven of their IGCSE subjects. Raymond (Tsz Hei) Cheng, Selina (Wei) Shang, Elizabeth Wright and Michael (Wai Kin) Wu achieved all grades 9 to 6.

Matthew Norbury, academic director of King's Ely International, said: "Once again, King's Ely is immensely proud of what our students achieve on our one-year IGCSE programme.

"In the time given, and for the vast majority studying in a second language, they personify both the academic and personal qualities that will propel them towards a challenging yet exciting global future."