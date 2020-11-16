Gary Barlow superfan offers two VIP concert tickets for charity raffle prize
PUBLISHED: 14:27 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 16 November 2020
A Gary Barlow superfan is offering a fantastic raffle prize for Children in Need - two VIP tickets to one of his concerts next year.
Sue Smith is a loyal Gary Barlow fan and has met the musician 11 times. She even has a tattoo of his autograph on her wrist.
The childminder, from Ely, is also a committed Children in Need fundraiser and is organising two raffles for the cause.
One is Gary Barlow themed with the VIP concert tickets valued at £399 as the main prize while CDs, mugs and his 2021 calendar will be available for runners up.
The concert is in June 2021 as part of his tour for upcoming album Music Played By Humans.
Sue said: “To date our total is £814.62 for this raffle, open to anyone. Where people can still donate, a [ticket] number is being given for every pound donated up until November 27, this being the release date of the album.”
She is also taking part in the Children in Need ‘Act Your Age’ challenge and will walk her age in miles throughout November.
It means Sue will walk 55 miles this month, and every pound donated on her JustGiving page will go towards her second raffle.
Generous businesses in and around Ely have donated prizes for this draw including Fore Beauty, Treasure Chest, Toppers Hair Design, City of Ely Toy Shop, Wild Frost Cafe of Somersham, Blush of Ely and Creative Steps Magazine.
Starbucks and Costa Coffee have also donated Christmas coffee treats.
Both raffles will be drawn on November 27.
A huge Gary Barlow fan, Sue regularly engages with the musician over social media and keeps him up-to-date with her fundraising efforts for Children in Need.
She said: “Gary has so much time for his fans and supports us through his Instagram and Twitter accounts, sharing his music, keeping in touch through direct messages and giving us so much positivity when we face personal grief or adversity.
“He makes us feel so very special and I find my values echoes his own, making others feel special and supporting where I can.”
To take part, join the Facebook group ‘Sue’s Children In Need Raffle 2020’.
Her JustGiving page is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sue-smith110.
