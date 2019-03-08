Advanced search

Garfield the cat hosts a meet and greet in Ely where his book sells out in 30 minutes

PUBLISHED: 15:56 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 18 March 2019

Garfield takes a nap after his book signing session at Ely library. Picture: MR SAINSBURY'S GARFIELD

Ely’s most famous cat is taking a well deserved rest, after hosting a meet and greet in the city library to celebrate his book, which sold out in half an hour.

Garfield meets a fan during his book signing session at Ely library. Picture: MR SAINSBURY'S GARFIELDGarfield meets a fan during his book signing session at Ely library. Picture: MR SAINSBURY'S GARFIELD

The tale about his adventures, called What’s That Doing There, has been so popular he postponed his star appearance at Wood Green animal shelter in Godmanchester, because the first print run has sold out.

David Willers, proud owner of lovable ginger cat Garfield, who has more than 5,000 followers on Facebook, said: “I want to thank Ely library and its manager Debbie Price, the Mayor of Ely for coming and of course all the lovely fans and Jenny Anderson, who works for Cats Protection, for being chauffeur.”

A stamp, modelled on 12 year old Garfield’s paw, was made specially for the day so that the marvellous moggy could ‘sign” books for fans.

Fan Nadya Rybyakova‎ visited with her family. Her daughter Anna presented the cat with a personal painting.

Garfield during his book signing session at Ely library with city mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse.. Picture: CATE CARUTHGarfield during his book signing session at Ely library with city mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse.. Picture: CATE CARUTH

Nadya said: “My daughter Anna has finally met the adorable Garfield at Ely library and got the book signed.

“Thank you David and others for organising this venue. We hope Garfy’s not too tired after such big attention today.”

The second run of the books will be out soon when Garfield and his owner hope to sell many more.

A percentage of sales goes to Wood Green.

Garfield hit social media headlines when he turned his local supermarket, Sainsbury’s, into his second home in 2012, but they wanted to stop him from going in after he got carried away with one customer and bit them.

Garfield took a liking to Sainsbury’s after the store was built on his old stomping ground.

His favourite spot is a sofa in the Virgin travel shop in Sainsbury’s lobby, and he often tries to get into people’s cars outside the store.

Fans post photos of themselves with Garfield at the supermarket and at one point his owner had to ask people to stop feeding him as he was becoming fat.

His Facebook page has fans are from as far away as Australia and Russia.

Co-author, Cate Caruth, said copies of the book sold out within half an hour.

Garfield is presented with a painting at Ely library by Anna Rybakova. Picture: MR SAINSBURY'S GARFIELDGarfield is presented with a painting at Ely library by Anna Rybakova. Picture: MR SAINSBURY'S GARFIELD

Garfield enjoys a fuss from fans during his book signing session at Ely library with city mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse. Picture: CATE CARUTHGarfield enjoys a fuss from fans during his book signing session at Ely library with city mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse. Picture: CATE CARUTH

