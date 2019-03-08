Advanced search

Garfield delights in cuddles at Ely book signing during Easter weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:13 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 23 April 2019

It was a purrfect day for Ely’s most famous cat Garfield who spent time mingling with guests at a book signing in Sainsbury’s. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Archant

It was the purrfect day for Ely’s most famous cat Garfield who spent time mingling with guests at a book signing in Sainsbury’s.

The moggy and his owner were invited to make a personal appearance at the Virgin Holidays store in Sainsbury's to promote and sign copies of his book 'What's THAT Doing There?'

Owner Mike signed the books on behalf of Garfield while he was flattered with cuddles and attention.

Vanessa Bismuth, communications and marketing advisor at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Garfield is a local celebrity in Ely as he spends most of his time in Sainsbury's.

“He takes himself there under his own steam because he seems to love meeting people so much.

“He lets everyone stroke him and even climbs into people cars as they load their shopping because he loves attention.

“He has a Facebook following and has even 'written' his own memoir.”

The event ran from 11am on Saturday (April 20) and admission was free. Books were available for sale.

