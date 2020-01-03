Gardeners sell old tools to raise £303 for Ely charity EARTH

A cheque of £303 was presented to Ely gardening charity EARTH after equipment no longer needed was sold.

The City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association, that manages allotments in the city, provide its members with horticultural supplies.

The group sold off surplus equipment and decided that they wanted to give the proceeds to charity EARTH.

EARTH maintains an allotment on the New Barns site, which is one of the five Ely allotments sites managed by the association.

The others are; Bridge Fen on Stuntney Road, Upherds Lane, Back Hill and Canterbury Avenue.

The association also maintains the garden on St Mary's Green which has recently been enhanced with Ely Remembrance Rocks surrounding the Peace Beacon.

More information about both organisations can be found at elyallotmentsandgardens.org and earthely.co.uk

The Ely Allotments and Gardens Association were formed in 2018 as an amalgamation of Ely Allotments Association and Ely and District Horticultural Society.