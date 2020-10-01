Care home resident celebrates 90th birthday with surprise garden visit from her daughter

Audrey Norman, who is a resident at Cottenham Court Care Home, received a surprise garden visit from her daughter Helen to celebrate her 90th birthday on September 20, Picture: COTTENHAM COURT CARE HOME Archant

An “inspirational” Cambridgeshire care home resident received a surprise garden visit from her daughter to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Audrey Norman celebrated her big day on September 20, surrounded by friends and carers at Cottenham Court Bupa Care Home, where she has lived for the past two years. The birthday girl enjoyed a homemade cake and a room filled with cards and flowers.

To make her day extra special, carers arranged a garden visit from Audrey’s daughter, Helen, meaning she could open gifts and toast reaching the milestone with a loved one. Virtual birthday wishes were also received from her other daughters.

Audrey, who was born in Liverpool but lived all her adult life in Cambridge, said her proudest moment was becoming a mum.

She now has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and loves spending time with family.

Audrey said: “I had a wonderful day. I feel very loved and lucky to have such lovely people around me and would like to thank the brilliant team here for making such a fuss of me. Getting to see my daughter made it extra special and I will cherish the memories.”

When asked her secret to living a long, happy life, Audrey said: “Good family and friends, and never take anything for granted – and a nice helping of cake always helps.”

Home manager at Cottenham Court Bupa Care Home, Nomvelo Nyathi, said: “Everyone had a lovely day celebrating Audrey’s 90th birthday. It was great to see our staff and residents come together for this momentous milestone.

“Audrey is a remarkable lady and an inspiration to us all, so we’re thrilled to have been a part of her special day.”