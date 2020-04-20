Advanced search

Four fined after police break up garden party during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:41 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 20 April 2020

Four fined after police break up garden party during the coronavirus lockdown in Pratt Street, Soham.

Four fined after police break up garden party during the coronavirus lockdown in Pratt Street, Soham.

Google Street View

Four people were fined after police were called to reports of a garden party in Soham - but the other eight people flouting lockdown regulations had already fled over the garden fences.

Police issued four fines after receiving reports of a garden party in Pratt Street yesterday (Sunday April 19).

Officers have since issued advice on the Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire.

In a post they wrote: “It’s important to remember we should not be meeting up with friends, family or even colleagues outside of work.

“#HelpUsHelpYou #StayHomeSaveLives.”

It comes as Cambridgeshire residents are being urged to report breaches of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions online.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the new online form can be used to report individuals and businesses, with people asked not to call 999 to do so.

The new web page also provides further information on the restrictions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four fined after police break up garden party during coronavirus lockdown

Four fined after police break up garden party during the coronavirus lockdown in Pratt Street, Soham.

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Large bag of cannabis found in man’s rucksack after he is caught running from police

Police found this large bag of cannabis in a man�s rucksack after he was caught running from officers in Cherry Hill park in Ely. Picture: East Cambs Cops

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Most Read

Four fined after police break up garden party during coronavirus lockdown

Four fined after police break up garden party during the coronavirus lockdown in Pratt Street, Soham.

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Large bag of cannabis found in man’s rucksack after he is caught running from police

Police found this large bag of cannabis in a man�s rucksack after he was caught running from officers in Cherry Hill park in Ely. Picture: East Cambs Cops

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Four fined after police break up garden party during coronavirus lockdown

Four fined after police break up garden party during the coronavirus lockdown in Pratt Street, Soham.

Ely Hero Awards ceremony is postponed, but there is still time to nominate your heroes

The Child of Achievement category has led to amazing opportunities for children in recent years - with 2017 winner Jorja Furze chosen to be part of the royal wedding. Picture: SUBMITTED

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Search and rescue team calls for urgent support in bid to find a new home

The Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue team are calling for support in their bid to find a new home. Pictures: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE SEARCH AND RESCUE
Drive 24