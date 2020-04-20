Four fined after police break up garden party during coronavirus lockdown

Four fined after police break up garden party during the coronavirus lockdown in Pratt Street, Soham. Google Street View

Four people were fined after police were called to reports of a garden party in Soham - but the other eight people flouting lockdown regulations had already fled over the garden fences.

Police issued four fines after receiving reports of a garden party in Pratt Street yesterday (Sunday April 19).

Officers have since issued advice on the Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire.

In a post they wrote: “It’s important to remember we should not be meeting up with friends, family or even colleagues outside of work.

It comes as Cambridgeshire residents are being urged to report breaches of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions online.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the new online form can be used to report individuals and businesses, with people asked not to call 999 to do so.

The new web page also provides further information on the restrictions.