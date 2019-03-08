Fire crews from Chatteris and Cottenham work to douse flames for more than two hours as garage burns down in Haddenham

Crews worked for more than two hours to tackle the accidental garage blaze in Hill Row, Haddenham on Friday, September 6. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters were left tackling a large fire in East Cambridgeshire for more than two hours after someone's garage went up in flames.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service's Cottenham and Chatteris station were called to the scene in Haddenham at around 8pm on Friday, September 6.

You may also want to watch:

The firefighters worked on the Hill Row blaze for nearly two-and-a-half hours before returning to their Fenland stations just before 11pm.

A spokesman for Cambs Fire said: "At 8.18pm on Friday, one crew from Cottenham and one crew from Chatteris were called to a fire on Hill Row in Haddenham.

"Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a garage. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet.

"They returned to their stations by 10.45pm. The cause of the fire was accidental."