The full list - with photographs- of the 23 projects including Ely bypass fighting it out for RICS awards

PUBLISHED: 21:40 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:45 03 March 2019

RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) has announced some of the East of England’s most loved built environment projects, with the publication of the RICS Awards 2019, East of England shortlist.

Twenty-three of the region’s most innovative and community beneficial property projects have captured the hearts of RICS judges and will now go on to compete in seven categories at this year’s awards ceremony in May.

The seven categories for 2019 are; Building Conservation, Commercial, Community Benefit, Design through Innovation, Regeneration, Residential and Tourism & Leisure.

All category winners go forth for the acclaimed regional Project of the Year title, awarded to the scheme that demonstrates outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area.

Last year saw the North West Cambridge Development win the esteemed title for admirably tackling the affordable housing challenges in the city whilst creating a mixed community, incorporating quality and sustainable homes for University key-workers and the wider community.

Picture: RICS Stapleford Granary

The awards highlight the great talent involved for shaping the East of England’s built environment for now and the future.

This year’s shortlisted projects include Radio House in Cambridge, Ely Southern Bypass, Essendonbury Farm in Hertfordshire and the Extension & Redevelopment of Grade II Listed Wells Maltings in Norfolk.

Chair of the RICS Awards 2019, East of England’s judging panel, Jonathan Nelson Partner at Richard Utting Associates said: “What’s great about the RICS Awards is that they celebrate and recognise the community impact that these shortlisted property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.

“Some of these shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, whilst others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to their communities. The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget, and with sustainability at the heart, to ensure they are as energy efficient and environmentally friendly as possible.”

Picture: RICS The Guildhall

All regional winners go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in November 2019, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

The RICS Awards 2019, East of England, will be held on Wednesday 15 May at The Apex in Bury St Edmonds.

The 23 projects are represented across the region with:

NORFOLK:: Earlham Hall; Extension & Redevelopment of Grade II Listed Wells Maltings; Rosecroft Primary School; Chapel Green SEN School; Goldsmith Street; Pablo Fanque House; Horsey Windpump; Hillington estate

Picture: RICS St Bedes inter church secondary

HERTFORDSHIRE : Cassiobury Hub; Essendonbury Farm;

CAMBRIDGESHIRE : Radio House; Ely Southern Bypass, Ely; St Bede’s Inter-Church Secondary School; Stapleford Granary study centre for the arts and music; Anstey Hall Barns; Wesley College; Essex : Conversion of Nissen Huts; The Meadows; Hyde Hall, Rettendon;

SUFFOLK : The Guildhall, Bury St Edmonds; Goldsmith’s Mansion, Sudbury; The Listening Station, Southwold; Marton House, Woodbridge

Picture: RICS Radio House Cambridge

Picture: RICS Wesley College, Cambridge

Picture: RICS Pablo Fanque House, Norfolk

Picture: RICS Essendonbury Farm, Hertfordshire

Picture: RICS Goldsmith's Mansion, Sudbury

Picture: RICS Ely bypass aerial view

Picture: RICS Earlham Hall Norfolk

Picture: RICS Chapel Green SEN School Norfolk

Picture: RICS Anstey Hall Barns Cambridge

Picture: RICS Rosecroft Primary School, Norfolk

Picture: RICS Hillington Square estate Norfolk

Picture: RICS Conversion of Nissen Huts, Essex

Picture: RICS Marton House Woodbridge

Picture: RICS The Meadows Essex

Picture: RICS Cassiobury Hub Hertfordshire

Picture: RICS Goldsmith Street Norwich

Picture: RICS Hyde Hall Essex

Picture: RICS Horsey windpump Norfolk

