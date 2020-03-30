Video

School volunteer switches on Christmas lights to ‘bring a bit of joy and cheer in this very uncertain time’

Michelle Collen turned on her home Christmas lights in a bid to cheer people up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A woman from Cambridgeshire has switched on her Christmas decorations in a bid to shine some light and positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Collen has lit up her house on Gadwall Way in Soham to “bring a bit of joy and cheer to people in this very uncertain time” during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Weatheralls Primary School volunteer covers her house in festive decorations every year and this year didn’t have the time to take them down.

Ms Collen said: “All the kids and staff know how much me and my family love Christmas, the parents and kids all walk past my house to have a look at the lights.

“The smiles on the kids and adults faces are priceless.

“I didn’t get round to taking them down this year so just before we went into lockdown people were asking me to turn my lights back on.

“So I thought why not let’s bring a bit of joy and cheer to people in this very uncertain time to make people remember the happy times they share together and spending quality time together is vital right now.”