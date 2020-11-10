Advanced search

£216,000 raised for two new specialist children’s ambulances

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 10 November 2020

Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust has raised £216,000 for two new children's ambulances to serve the East of England. Pictures: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust.

Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust has raised £216,000 for two new children's ambulances to serve the East of England. Pictures: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust.

Two new emergency children’s ambulances are coming to the East of England, thanks to £216,000 raised by the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

The region’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit is based at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and provides state-of-the-art care to critically ill children.

But young patients are transported to and from the hospital by a specialist children’s ambulance service from London because regular ambulances lack specialist equipment critically ill children need.

The current service also doesn’t transport children back to their local hospital when they’re recovering, which means they spend longer apart from family and loved ones.

It is estimated the new service will benefit over 1,700 children in the East of England every year.

The funds were raised from various donations and fundraising events, including sponsorship raised when over 2,100 runners took part in the Chariots of Fire relay race in Cambridge organised by the Hewitsons Charitable Trust.

This event alone raised £92,000.

Shelly Thake, ACT’s CEO, said: “We owe so much to our incredible supporters who have again responded with enthusiasm to our appeal for help.

“This service is just one of the many ways in which the community has supported Addenbrooke’s, and for that, we and the countless patients that benefit are eternally grateful.”

