Fundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario - and even a flamingo - raised more than £400 for Children in Need.

Animal care and dog grooming staff and students from the Cambridge campus dressed up to raise money to transform the lives of disadvantaged youngsters.

They raised a total of £205.61.

Other activities taking place included hair and beauty students offering a morning of 30-minute treatments ranging from mini pedicures and manicures, as well as facials, shampoo and blow-dries.

A volleyball tournament was also held at the college's sports campus.

One member of staff said: "We're overwhelmed with the response we had to doing our fancy dress activity as a fundraiser and would like to say a huge thank you to all those who took part.

"It was great fun supporting BBC Children in Need and to know that we've raised money for a great cause is a fantastic feeling."