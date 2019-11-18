Advanced search

Fundraising fancy dress at college raises cash for Children in Need

18 November, 2019 - 14:00
Fundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario – and even a flamingo – raised more than £400 for Children in Need. Picture: GRACE JONES

Fundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario - and even a flamingo - raised more than £400 for Children in Need. Picture: GRACE JONES

Archant

Fundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario - and even a flamingo - raised more than £400 for Children in Need.

Fundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario – and even a flamingo – raised more than £400 for Children in Need. Picture: GRACE JONESFundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario – and even a flamingo – raised more than £400 for Children in Need. Picture: GRACE JONES

Animal care and dog grooming staff and students from the Cambridge campus dressed up to raise money to transform the lives of disadvantaged youngsters.

They raised a total of £205.61.

Other activities taking place included hair and beauty students offering a morning of 30-minute treatments ranging from mini pedicures and manicures, as well as facials, shampoo and blow-dries.

A volleyball tournament was also held at the college's sports campus.

Fundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario – and even a flamingo – raised more than £400 for Children in Need. Picture: GRACE JONESFundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario – and even a flamingo – raised more than £400 for Children in Need. Picture: GRACE JONES

You may also want to watch:

One member of staff said: "We're overwhelmed with the response we had to doing our fancy dress activity as a fundraiser and would like to say a huge thank you to all those who took part.

"It was great fun supporting BBC Children in Need and to know that we've raised money for a great cause is a fantastic feeling."

Fundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario – and even a flamingo – raised more than £400 for Children in Need. Picture: GRACE JONESFundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario – and even a flamingo – raised more than £400 for Children in Need. Picture: GRACE JONES

Most Read

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

‘A big hug and a well done were never more vital than now’ the moving tribute by police officer to those who helped victims of Cambridgeshire crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Celebrated Soham street cleaner hangs up his broom

Soham street cleaner Chris Burgess

Two sent for trial following Ely stabbing - victim, 17, recovering from surgery in hospital

Lisle Lane, Ely, where two men were found carrying knives in public. Picture; GOOGLE

Most Read

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

‘A big hug and a well done were never more vital than now’ the moving tribute by police officer to those who helped victims of Cambridgeshire crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Celebrated Soham street cleaner hangs up his broom

Soham street cleaner Chris Burgess

Two sent for trial following Ely stabbing - victim, 17, recovering from surgery in hospital

Lisle Lane, Ely, where two men were found carrying knives in public. Picture; GOOGLE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Here’s why police are targeting speeding motorists as they reveal there was one fatality ever fortnight on Cambridgeshire roads last year

Rural roads being targeted by police in bid to reduce casualities- speeding is blamed for many collisions. Picture' CAMBS POLICE

Fundraising fancy dress at college raises cash for Children in Need

Fundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario – and even a flamingo – raised more than £400 for Children in Need. Picture: GRACE JONES

Two hundred singers join forces for ‘monumental performance’ of Elgar’s The Kingdom at Ely Cathedral

Elgar�s The Kingdom will be performed at Ely Cathedral on Saturday, November 30. Picture: Supplied

Nellie’s Community Café in Sutton gives cash boost to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Sutton Squiggles under 5’s Playgroup

Nellie’s Community Café in Sutton gives cash boost to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Sutton Squiggles under 5’s Playgroup. Picture: IAN STACY PHOTOGRAPHY

RUGBY: Away day blues for Tigers against Woodbridge

Woodbridge v Ely Tigers: Alfie Ramswell looks for a way round. Picture: STEVE WELLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists