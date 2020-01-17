Advanced search

Fundraising martial arts event in Ely in aid of devastating Australian bushfires

17 January, 2020 - 16:10
A martial arts event will be held in Ely by an instructor fundraising for the devastating bushfires in his home country of Australia. Richard Holborn is pictured with his team. Picture: R Holborn/ AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

A martial arts event will be held in Ely by an instructor fundraising for the devastating bushfires in his home country of Australia.

Richard Holborn has had family affected by the catastrophic impact of the bushfires down under.

The 52-year-old knew that he wanted to do something to help the firefighters and wildlife at risk - so has decided to use his passion of martial arts to make a difference.

The event will see those who practice the martial art of Wing Chun come together at Centre E in Barton Road to raise as much money as possible.

Richard said: "I lived in Australia most my life and it is devastating to see what is happening with the bushfires.

"A lot of my family live in the outback and my cousin nearly lost everything.

"Another relative had to move out for a couple of days because it is so unpredictable; but everyone has been very fortunate on the whole.

"I try to go back and visit family every year."

Richard, who has been in Ely for 11 years, moved to the UK from Brisbane 27 years ago.

He has been training in Wing Chun for the past 15 years.

He holds a class in Ely on a Tuesday night and one in Cambridge on a Thursday night.

"I've done four or five charity events before," he said.

"In the past it has been to help a cancer charity or those with brain injuries.

"Anyone from any Wing Chun school can come along to our event and take part for two hours for £10 to train.

"It will be great to see all walks of life come together.

"I've also set up a GoFundMe page if anyone else would like to donate who can't make it on the day.

"I would like half the money to go towards a wildlife charity and the other to help a firefighters unit."

The art of Wing Chun uses quick arm movements and strong legs to defeat opponents.

It is a relatively young martial art, with most historians agreeing that it developed in southern China around 300 years ago.

The event will take place at Centre E in Barton Road on Saturday January 25 from 2pm to 4pm.

