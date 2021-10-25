Published: 11:19 AM October 25, 2021 Updated: 11:37 AM October 25, 2021

Fundraiser launched so that Soham mum Melissa Bullman "can have a good Christmas together with her family" following cancer diagnosis. - Credit: GOFUNDME

A fundraiser has been launched so that Soham mum Melissa Bullman "can have a good Christmas together with her family" following a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

The GoFundMe page, set up by James Hall, has so far raised £235 towards a £1,000 target.

He said: "Some of you may know Mel as she has lived in the town all her life and works in the local Asda.

"I know that Mel, Den and their young daughter Amy have enough worries currently and money shouldn’t be one of them, so let's at least try to make it a little easier."

To raise money for the family, a one-off event is being held on Sunday November 21.

Starting at 9am on the recreation ground, it will consist of an 8k run around the trails of Soham.

But there will be a difference - because every 400 metres there will be a challenge.

This will consist of press-ups, sit-ups and lunges (with 20 exercises in total) open to all fitness abilities.

James added: "I’m encouraging everyone to get sponsored and get friends to donate.

"Let’s show the world how good the community of Soham really is."

There is a £15 suggested donation to enter with all the money raised going to Mel and her family.

To take part, click here.

You can donate via GoFundMe or PayPal.