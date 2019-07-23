Fundraising drive continues for Little Downham Plough Jumpers

A fundraising campaign by the Little Downham Plough Jumpers which has seen thousands donated to Magpas Air Ambulance is continuing to gain momentum.

Fundraising drive is sky high for Little Downham Plough Jumpers.Jason the Gentleman Jumper, Debbie the Crafty Jumper, Jayne Highnam and host Kristy Read joined forces for the radio show. Picture: NORMAN HIGHNAM Fundraising drive is sky high for Little Downham Plough Jumpers.Jason the Gentleman Jumper, Debbie the Crafty Jumper, Jayne Highnam and host Kristy Read joined forces for the radio show. Picture: NORMAN HIGHNAM

The magnificent seven donned their orange shirts and capes and took to the skies above the Sibson Airfield in Peterborough to jump out a plane at 10,000ft earlier this month.

But their charity drive didn't stop there.

Since then they have been promoting the cause on live radio shows and will meet for a grand finale event at the village hall in Little Downham this Saturday night (July 27).

Norman Highnam, who cheered on the jumpers from the ground, said: "The veteran Little Downham Plough Jumpers campaign continued with a live radio show on July 16 with the Random Radio Show team at PCR Radio in Peterborough.

"It was almost one hour of talk and music with Jason the Gentleman Jumper, Debbie the Crafty Jumper, Jayne Highnam and myself as ground crew and host Kristy Read."

To catch up on the show visit https://www.mixcloud.com/RandomRadioPCRFm/the-random-radio-show-little-downham-jump

To keep up to date with the group, visit www.facebook.com/groups/LittleDownhamPloughJumpers or to donate https://uk.gofundme.com/plough-jumpers

