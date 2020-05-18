Ely Hero Awards judge Stuart Green to sing as part of NHS fundraising choir on FA Cup Final day
PUBLISHED: 15:48 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 18 May 2020
Ely Hero Awards judge Stuart Green will sing traditional FA Cup anthem ‘Abide With Me’ as part of a choir fundraising for the NHS.
The Sutton teacher has reunited with the FA Fans Choir to virtually perform the hymn - which has been sang at every FA Cup Final since 1927.
But this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the suspension of the football season has led to the choir setting out to fundraise for NHS Charities Together.
The group are calling for people to support them by singing and donating on Saturday May 23 at 5.30pm - when the game was due to kick off – and tweet #AbideWithMeNHS.
It comes five years on since the choir were originally formed to perform at Wembley in front of 90,000 people.
Stuart represented his birth town of Southport after entering a national competition.
He said: “It’s a chance for fans all over the country to sing your footy socks off on your doorstep for the game that you love, the NHS and volunteers that have sacrificed so much on our behalf.”
To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fafanschoirnhs
