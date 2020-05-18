Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards judge Stuart Green to sing as part of NHS fundraising choir on FA Cup Final day

PUBLISHED: 15:48 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 18 May 2020

Ely Hero Awards judge Stuart Green will sing traditional FA Cup anthem ‘Abide With Me’ as part of a choir fundraising for the NHS. Picture: YOUTUBE

Ely Hero Awards judge Stuart Green will sing traditional FA Cup anthem ‘Abide With Me’ as part of a choir fundraising for the NHS. Picture: YOUTUBE

Ely Hero Awards judge Stuart Green will sing traditional FA Cup anthem ‘Abide With Me’ as part of a choir fundraising for the NHS.

Sutton teacher Stuart Green had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in 2019. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.Sutton teacher Stuart Green had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in 2019. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

The Sutton teacher has reunited with the FA Fans Choir to virtually perform the hymn - which has been sang at every FA Cup Final since 1927.

But this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the suspension of the football season has led to the choir setting out to fundraise for NHS Charities Together.

The group are calling for people to support them by singing and donating on Saturday May 23 at 5.30pm - when the game was due to kick off – and tweet #AbideWithMeNHS.

It comes five years on since the choir were originally formed to perform at Wembley in front of 90,000 people.

Stuart represented his birth town of Southport after entering a national competition.

He said: “It’s a chance for fans all over the country to sing your footy socks off on your doorstep for the game that you love, the NHS and volunteers that have sacrificed so much on our behalf.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fafanschoirnhs

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

More than 120 pupils, parents and teachers join-in viral challenge and pass the toilet roll

More than 125 members of the St Andrew�s CofE Primary School PTA took part in the pass the toilet roll challenge. Picture: YouTube/Mike Harrison

Emma, 10, gets creative with birthday clay to help key workers during lockdown

Emma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOK

